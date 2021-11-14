Sunday, November 14, 2021

Bahrain authorises AstraZeneca's drug

Bahrain has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's anti-Covid drug Evusheld.

Bahrain has become the first country to authorize the drug, which will be limited to adults who suffer from immunodeficiency or who are taking immunosuppressants, as well as individuals with occupations that put them at risk of transmission, the news agency said.

UK logs 36,517 new cases

Britain has reported 36,517 cases of Covid-19 and 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

It reported 157 deaths on the previous day.

Italy sees 36 deaths

Italy has reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths against 53 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,569 from 8,544.

Italy has registered 132,775 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Turkey reports 21,624 fresh cases

Turkey has recorded 21,624 new coronavirus cases and 189 deaths and 20,550 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered over 118.36 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

More than 55.82 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.62 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Austria orders non-vaccinated people into lockdown

Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.

"We must raise the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low," Schallenberg told a news conference announcing the new measure after a video call with the governors of Austria's nine provinces.

Roughly 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

Australia to start administering shots for children under 12

Australia will likely start administering the shots for children under the age of 12 in January.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical regulators are still reviewing the health and safety data for the vaccinations to be administered for children between the ages of five and 11.

"The expectation that they have set is the first part of January, hopefully early January," Hunt told the Australian Broadcast Corp's Insiders programme.

"We have actually purchased sufficient supply for doses and boosters down to infants," army Lieutenant-General John Frewen, Australia's COVID-19 Taskforce commander, told The Age newspaper.

On Friday, Australia crossed the 90% single-dose mark for those aged 16 and over, with 83% having two shots.

The country has also vaccinated 57.7% of children between the ages of 12 and 15, according to health ministry data.

Bulgaria faces new surge in cases

Bulgarian health authorities reported 8,178 patients in Covid-19 wards, 745 of them in intensive care.

The Balkan country of 7 million remains the least-vaccinated in the 27-nation European Union, with less than one-third of its adults fully vaccinated.

Moreover, officials reported that a fire broke out on a ward for Covid-19 patients, killing three people.

The new surge in cases is overwhelming the country’s ailing health care system.