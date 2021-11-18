Sports leaders appointed by the Taliban have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally.

The International Olympic Committee announced the pledge on Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports.

“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

This outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.

