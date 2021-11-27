Saturday, November 27, 2021

Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Britain

Two linked cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Britain connected to travel to southern Africa, Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

"Late last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the United Kingdom. One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham," he said in a broadcast clip.

The two individuals and all members of their households are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is done, the health ministry said.

England will also add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to its travel "red list" from 0400 GMT on Sunday, meaning British and Irish residents who arrive in the country must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Non-residents will be refused entry.

That list already contained Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The United Kingdom reported 39,567 more cases and 131 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Bahrain adds four more African nations to ban list

Bahrain has banned entry to travellers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to ten, the state news agency (BNA) reported, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs.

The four additional countries are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

The ban excludes Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.

Czech Republic reports first Omicron strain

The regional hospital in the northern Czech city of Liberec confirmed the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 in a female patient, its spokesman Vaclav Ricar told Czech Television.

"We can confirm that the strain was confirmed," Ricar said.

Italy announces first case of new variant

Italy has detected its first case of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 in a traveller from Mozambique.

A top laboratory "sequenced the genome from the positive sample of a patient coming from Mozambique", the national health institute said in a statement.

Cases detected in Germany's Bavaria state

Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the southern German state of Bavaria, the regional health ministry said.

The two infected people entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-variant area, and are now isolating, said the ministry.

Spain tightens restrictions for British tourists

British tourists will be admitted to Spain from next month only if they can show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, according to a Spanish government bulletin.

Until now, Britons were admitted to Spain if they could show proof they had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus or a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before arriving.

"The appearance of new variants causing (coronavirus) obliges an increase in restrictions," with regard to people from the UK and Northern Ireland, said the announcement in the Bulletin of State.

The new measure comes into force from Wednesday, December 1.

South Korea curbs arrivals from 8 southern African countries

South Korea has said it will restrict arrivals from South Africa and seven other nations over concerns over Omicron.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that from November 28 the issuance visas for those from eight nations in southern Africa would be restricted while South Korean citizens returning from the region would be quarantined.

The eight countries subject to the new restrictions are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Women's cricket WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe cancelled

The women's cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe has been abandoned after the discovery of Omicron variant in South Africa that prompted travel curbs, the sport's governing body (ICC) said.

The ICC took the decision after Saturday's game between the West Indies and Sri Lanka was called off when a member of the Sri Lankan support staff tested positive.

Germany announces first suspected variant case

A German regional official has said that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

"The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

Klose said that tests late Friday on the traveller who had returned to Germany from South Africa revealed "several mutations typical of Omicron".

Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from South Africa

A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation.

The development came as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.

Further tests are now underway on the travelers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to establish if any of them have the new omicron variant of Covid-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa.

Two planes arrived in the Netherlands from Johannesburg and Cape Town shortly after the Dutch government, along with other nations around the world, on Friday imposed a ban on flights from southern African nations following discovery of the new omicron variant.

The Kennermerland local health authority, which is responsible for the testing and isolation operation, said in an update on Saturday that the people who tested positive must quarantine for seven days if they have symptoms and five days if they are symptom-free.

The 539 travelers who tested negative were allowed to return home or continue their journeys to other countries. Under government regulations, those who live in the Netherlands and are allowed to return home must self-isolate for at least five days.

Qatar Airways bans travellers from southern Africa

Qatar Airways has banned entry to travellers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique due to the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 first detected in South Africa.

Thailand bans entry of people from eight African countries

Thailand has said it would ban entry of people travelling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new B 1.1.529 Covid-19 variant.

Starting in December, travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be prohibited, a senior health official told a news conference.

UAE suspends flights from 7 southern African nations

The United Arab Emirates has suspended flights from seven southern African nations because of a new coronavirus variant.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, on Friday said on Twitter that travel bans for South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini will take effect beginning Monday.

Qatar also updated its travel and return policy for exceptional red list countries following the emergence of the new variant, according to its Ministry of Public Health.

Qatar Airways tweeted that it will not allow passengers to board flights from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The new heavily mutated variant that might be able to evade vaccines, was first identified November 11 in Botswana.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Friday that the new variant is a "variant of concern," and named it Omicron.