The new Covid variant Omicron is highly transmissible and requires "urgent action," G7 health ministers have said.

"The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, which requires urgent action," the health ministers from the bloc said in a statement on Monday following an emergency meeting.

The statement praised South Africa's "exemplary work" for both detecting the strain and alerting others to it.

Underlining the "strategic relevance of ensuring access to vaccines", they pledged to hold to their donation commitments as well as to provide support for research and development.

At the same time, they will tackle "vaccine misinformation", something that has in parts of the world led to resistance against inoculation.

A new meeting will be held in December, the ministers said, committing to work closely together with the World Health Organization and international partners to share information on Omicron.

READ MORE:World on alert as highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread

Growing mutations