Tuesday, November 30, 2021

WHO pleads for 'rational' Omicron response

The WHO has urged countries to remain calm and take "rational" measures against the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, as Germany's next chancellor voiced support for compulsory vaccinations.

The emergence of Omicron, first reported to the World Health Organization in South Africa less than a week ago, has already spread rapidly across the globe with borders shutting and dozens of countries rolling out travel restrictions in defiance of WHO advice.

German MPs to vote on compulsory vaccine jabs

Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz has signalled his backing for mandatory coronavirus jabs, as the country struggles to contain a fierce fourth wave of the pandemic.

Scholz, who is holding crisis talks with regional leaders, said he was "aware that there were cross-party debates" among lawmakers about making the vaccine compulsory, he said.

UK aims to offer all adults booster shot by January end

A further eight cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in UK, taking the total number to 13, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants to offer all adults a Covid-19 booster shot by the end of January, because of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant.

A raft of new restrictions came into effect in UK to stem the spread of the variant.

Face masks are now compulsory on transport and in shops, but not in hospitality. International travelers must take PCR tests by the second day after their arrival.

BioNTech says current vaccine may protect against Omicron

BioNTech and Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine will likely offer strong protection against any severe disease from the new Omicron virus variant, BioNTech's Chief Executive Ugur Sahin has said, even as the biotech firm protectively makes a bolt for an adapted version of the shot.

Lab tests are currently underway over the next two weeks analysing the blood of people who had two or three doses of BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine to see if antibodies found in that blood inactivate Omicron.

Sahin said he expects results to show some loss of vaccine protection against mild and moderate disease due to Omicron but the extent of that loss was hard to predict.

Switzerland considers tightening curbs

Switzerland is considering tighter restrictions to contain the rising number of new cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the government said following an emergency meeting.

The government will consult with local authorities on whether to make Covid-19 certificates - which provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test - compulsory for all indoor events, removing the current exemption for meetings of up to 30 people.

Under the proposed rules, a certificate would also be needed to attend private gatherings of 11 people or more, and outdoor events with 300 people or more.

Russia quarantines people coming from countries with high Omicron risk

People coming to Russia from countries with high risk of the Omicron variant will have to quarantine for two weeks, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog, said.

Russia has not recorded cases of the Omicron variant on its territory as yet, she added.

Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron

Japan confirmed the first case of omicron, the heavily mutated coronavirus variant, just a day after reinstating the travel ban on foreigners.

“A Namibian man in his 30s has been found to be infected with the heavily mutated variant after he tested positive for the coronavirus at Narita Airport near Tokyo upon his arrival on Sunday,” Kyodo News reported.

France records the highest one-day number of cases since April

France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, the highest one-day tally since April 8 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic.

The latest data will push the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new infections well over 32,000.

Singapore records 1,239 new cases

Singapore has recorded eight more deaths and 1,239 further cases. The country reported 1,103 infections the previous day.

Moderna CEO warns jabs likely less effective against Omicron

Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works, the head of US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has told the Financial Times.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper in an interview that data would be available on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the next two weeks but scientists were not optimistic.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta," he said.

"All the scientists I've talked to ... are like 'this is not going to be good'," he told the newspaper.