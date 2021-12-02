Thursday, December 2, 2021

Germany imposes restraints on unvaccinated

Germany has imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries.

They also agreed to pass legislation in the national parliament to make vaccination mandatory.

Eager to avoid lockdowns that could derail a fragile recovery of Europe's biggest economy, they kept businesses open to the almost 69 percent of the population that is fully vaccinated as well as those with proof of having recovered from Covid-19.

Merkel also said that an ethics committee will be asked to draft legislation to make vaccination mandatory and the Bundestag would debate and vote on the disputed measure in February at the latest.

Authorities fear the fourth wave of Covid-19 risks overwhelming intensive care units and on Thursday it resulted in more than 73,000 new infections and 388 deaths.

Finland body suggest vaccination of children over 5

Children in Finland aged five and over that are at risk of severe Covid-19 infection due to weak immune systems should be given vaccinations, the Finnish Health Institute has recommended, opting not to recommend the shots for all children.

The government is expected to accept the recommendation. The institute said the vaccinations could start as soon as Finland obtains approved shots.

Greece reports first Omicron variant case

The first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected on the Greek island of Crete.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said at a press briefing in Athens that the Greek national has recently returned from South Africa to Chania, on the island of Crete, and that health authorities have taken the necessary procedures to follow his contacts.

According to Theok lis Zaoutis, the head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, returned to the island on November 26 and took a rapid test, which revealed a Covid-19 negative result.

However, after the man developed a few mild symptoms on November 29, it was confirmed that he was infected with the virus, and authorities confirmed it was the new omicron variant on Thursday morning.

He is currently quarantined, and his contacts have all tested negative, according to officials.

Ukraine halts entry for foreigners arriving from African countries

Ukraine will bar the entry of foreigners travelling from several African countries where the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting

The health ministry earlier this week ordered mandatory 14-day self-isolation for Ukrainians returning from those countries. Similar rules will apply to foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine.

Ukraine has recorded 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with 87,057 deaths but has not registered a case of the Omicron variant yet.

EU: Omicron may cause over half of Covid infections in Europe in a few months

The European Union's public health agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all Covid-19 infections in Europe with a few months.

"Based on mathematical modelling conducted by ECDC, there are indications that Omicron could cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months," it said in a document.

Singapore records two Omicron cases

Singapore detected two imported cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said.

Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.

WHO warns of dangers of vaccination apathy

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued stern warnings on the dangers of vaccination apathy.

"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," he said, reminding the world that the Delta variant "accounts for almost all cases".

The WHO says it could take several weeks to understand whether or not Omicron is more transmissible, and whether it results in more severe disease — as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against the variant.

Sweden says could impose new measures next week

The Swedish Public Health Agency has said it could impose new restrictions as early as next week to fight the pandemic and a rising tide of infections.

Sweden introduced vaccine passes for indoor events with more than 100 people at the beginning of this month and indicated additional measures might be needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Portugal may see daily cases doubling at Christmas

The wave of infections in Portugal is expected to worsen and new daily cases could double to around 9,000 during the Christmas period, the health authority DGS chief Graca Freitas has told broadcaster RTP.