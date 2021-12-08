POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tiger Woods to compete with son Charlie in PNC Championship
The former world number one, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash 10 months ago, will play in the December 16-19 tournament alongside his son Charlie.
Tiger Woods has won 15 majors, including five masters tournaments for PGA championships. / Reuters
December 8, 2021

Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods has announced he is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted on Wednesday.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The December 18-19 event is a 36-hole tournament with a field typically comprised of major champions and their parents or children.

Last month, Woods teased his return when he posted a video to social media of him swinging a club along with the caption “making progress” and last week logged practice time at the Hero World Challenge event he hosted in the Bahamas.

‘Hit-and-giggle’

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when he lost control of his car in Los Angeles in February and faced the possibility of having his leg amputated during a three-week hospital stay.

Last week the 15-times major champion held his first news conference since the accident and said that while his game is nowhere near ready for the PGA Tour it was good enough to play “hit-and-giggle”.

That comment led many to believe the 15-times major champion would announce his return to golf for the PNC Championship given it is held on a flat course with no rough near his home and his son could hit all the tee shots.

For Woods and his son, this will mark their second time playing in the tournament having made their debut last year when they finished in a share of seventh place in the 20-team event.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
