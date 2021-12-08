Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods has announced he is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted on Wednesday.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The December 18-19 event is a 36-hole tournament with a field typically comprised of major champions and their parents or children.

Last month, Woods teased his return when he posted a video to social media of him swinging a club along with the caption “making progress” and last week logged practice time at the Hero World Challenge event he hosted in the Bahamas.