UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics despite boycott from US and allies
The announcement comes after the US, UK, Canada, and Australia said they will not send any officials to represent their nations at the opening ceremony of the games.
The US said its athletes would still compete, but that it would not send a diplomatic delegation in a protest against rights abuses by China. / AFP
December 9, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

The UN statement comes after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit.

The United States said its athletes would still compete, but that it would not send a diplomatic delegation in a protest against rights abuses by China.

Australia, Britain and Canada also announced diplomatic boycotts.

France has no plans to join the boycott, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, calling such a move "insignificant."

Advocacy groups have backed the US-led effort, with Human Rights Watch's China director Sophie Richardson calling it a "crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government's crimes against humanity targeting Uighurs and other Turkic communities."

‘Efforts to politicise sports’?

China warned nations that they would "pay the price" for boycotts.

In reaction to the “diplomatic boycott” of the games, China on Thursday called for the “depoliticisation of sports.”

“Sports have nothing to do with politics,” said Wang Wenbin, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman.

“The Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing,” Wang said as Beijing is set to host the world’s biggest winter games next February.

“They will have to pay the price for this mistake,” he said, referring to the countries that will not send their officials to the Winter Olympics.

The spokesman tried to fend off any “ripple effect” due to the diplomatic offensive by the US and its allies.

He said many heads of state, government officials, and members of royal families have registered to attend the Beijing 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
