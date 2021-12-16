POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Mercedes drop appeal into F1 finale, congratulate Redbull’s Verstappen
Mercedes F1 team took the decision following “constructive dialogue” with the FIA, the world’s motorsport governing body, over an investigation into the title-deciding Abu Dhabi race to “create clarity for future”.
Mercedes drop appeal into F1 finale, congratulate Redbull’s Verstappen
Mercedes welcomed the governing FIA's decision, announced on Wednesday, to analyse what happened at Yas Marina and bring clarity for the future. / Reuters
December 16, 2021

Mercedes F1 team has dropped plans to appeal the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix outcome and congratulated Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion.

"We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal," the team said on Thursday.

"We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed. Of course, it's part of the game to lose a race, but it's something dif ferent when you lose faith in racing," Mercedes said.

"Together with Lewis, we have deliberated carefully over how to respond to the events... we have always been guided by our love of this sport and we believe that every competition should be won on merit.

"In the race on Sunday many felt, us included, that the way things unfolded was not right."

Mercedes had announced their intention to appeal after two post-race protests were dismissed. The deadline was Thursday evening.

READ MORE:Max Verstappen: Formula One stewards treated me differently

'A constructive dialogue with FIA'

Recommended

Red Bull's Verstappen, 24, seized the title after overtaking seven-times world champion Hamilton on the last lap of the race amid uproar over how a late safety car period was conducted.

Mercedes was protesting the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining. Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag.

Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race director initially said lapped drivers could not pass the safety car, then reversed the call in a decision that returned Verstappen to second when the race resumed with a lap remaining.

Verstappen then passed Hamilton to win his first world championship; Hamilton was denied a record eighth title, one more than Michael Schumacher.

"We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness," said Mercedes.

"We have since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula One to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced.

"To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season," the team added.

"You made this Formula One championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to taking the fight to you on the track next season."

READ MORE:Hamilton wins Saudi GP, final race will decide F1 title in Abu Dhabi

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat