Mercedes F1 team has dropped plans to appeal the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix outcome and congratulated Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion.

"We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal," the team said on Thursday.

"We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed. Of course, it's part of the game to lose a race, but it's something dif ferent when you lose faith in racing," Mercedes said.

"Together with Lewis, we have deliberated carefully over how to respond to the events... we have always been guided by our love of this sport and we believe that every competition should be won on merit.

"In the race on Sunday many felt, us included, that the way things unfolded was not right."

Mercedes had announced their intention to appeal after two post-race protests were dismissed. The deadline was Thursday evening.

'A constructive dialogue with FIA'