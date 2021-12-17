For the second time this season a match involving Lyon was abandoned following crowd trouble when their French Cup match at Paris FC on Friday was called off after half-time.

The tie was interrupted by incidents in the stands at the Charletty Stadium in Paris on Friday's match as the second half was about to start.

During the break, flares were thrown back and forth between home and visiting fans in one stand. Home-made fireworks also exploded.

As security staff and police streamed towards the stand, spectators fled onto the pitch, preventing the resumption of the match.

The referee and players returned to the dressing room.

Ten minutes later, the public had returned to the stand after the intervention of the police and stewards and the call for calm from the stadium announcer.