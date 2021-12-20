Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied alleging that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely.

However, the comments in her first media interview since her accusations did not ease worries at the Women's Tennis Association, which said Monday that it still had "significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion".

In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation.

"I would like to stress a very important point: I have never said nor written anything accusing anyone of sexually assaulting me," the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone at a sports event in Shanghai.

"I would like to emphasise this point very clearly."

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the post on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, Peng said it was a "private matter" that people had "many misunderstandings" about.

She did not elaborate.

In the video, a person is heard asking if she is able to move around freely and if she has been under surveillance since making the accusations.

Peng responded that she has "always been very free".

The latest video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her at a tennis tournament.

They also published a screenshot of an email Peng purportedly wrote to the Women's Tennis Association saying "everything is fine".

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with "China" emblazoned on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legitimate and written "entirely of my own free will".

In the shaky footage, Peng appears to speak with Chinese basketball star Yao Ming at a skiing event.