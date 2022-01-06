Top Tennis player Novak Djokovic has spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court to deal with the confronting prospect of a possible deportation from Australia.

With his entry denied and his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption for the country's strict Covid-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the courts of law on Thursday.

The player will spend at least another night there, in immigration detention, as he fights against the deportation move.

His chance of playing in the Australian Open starting January 17 remains in limbo.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly said there was a delay in receiving the application for a review of the visa decisions and the temporary ban on Djokovic’s deportation.

A lawyer for the government agreed the 34-year-old Djokovic should not be deported before Friday at the earliest, while the hearing was adjourned until Monday.

READ MORE:Serbia slams Australia's 'maltreatment' of Novak Djokovic

Heightened tensions