POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Osaka overcomes Osorio in Melbourne Park opener
Defending Japanese champion Naomi Osaka has beaten Colombian rival Camila Osorio with 6-3, 6-3 and reached the second round of the Australian Open.
Osaka overcomes Osorio in Melbourne Park opener
The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her. / Reuters
January 17, 2022

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has overcome an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set on Monday but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her.

READ MORE:Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne semi-final

Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced world number 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.

Recommended

"It always feels special to come back here," said the 13th seed, who will next face Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle as she seeks her third Melbourne Park title.

"I thought she played amazing. Overall I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance.

READ MORE:Why we should praise Naomi Osaka’s stand on mental health

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat