Defending champion Naomi Osaka has overcome an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set on Monday but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her.

READ MORE:Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne semi-final

Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced world number 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.