Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has urged Peng Shuai to get in touch as fears persist for the well-being of the Chinese former world number one doubles player.

Azarenka, a long-time member of the WTA Players' Council, said on Wednesday efforts were still being made to ensure Peng was safe.

"There hasn't been that much development in terms of contact with Peng Shuai even though from our side we will continue to make any and all efforts to make sure that she is safe, she feels comfortable," she said in Melbourne.

"Hopefully we will get to hear from her personally at some point. I think that's the goal, the main goal right now."

The Women's Tennis Association last month suspendedtournaments in China given its "serious doubts" about Peng's safety and Azarenka said plans were afoot to find replacements for the axed events.

Previous Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion Peng alleged on social media in November that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

No tournaments in China