Monday, February 14, 2022

Ontario drops vaccine proof, protests persist

Ontario’s premier Doug Ford has announced that Canada’s most populous province would lift its Covid-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks.

The decision was not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralysed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”

On March 1, the province will drop its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, gyms and sporting events.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will invoke emergency powers to quell protests.

Demonstrators have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings for over two weeks, railing against vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

“This is the biggest, greatest, most severe test Trudeau has faced," said Wesley Wark, a University of Ottawa professor and national security expert.

Israelis mount their own Canada-style Covid 'Freedom Convoy'

Hundreds of vehicles drove along the main highway of the country and converged on parliament to protest against Covid-19 curbs in a convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada.

Other protesters stood on overpasses and at junctions as the so-called "Freedom Convoy" passed by, with banners and Israeli and Canadian flags flying from the vehicles.

"Freedom doesn't look like this," read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

Outside parliament, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops and medical institutions.

Türkiye registers over 76,000 new coronavirus cases

Türkiye has reported 76,632 new infections, 266 related deaths, and 74,936 recoveries over the past day according to new Health Ministry data.

As many as 438,553 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 144.17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Over 57.57 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.64 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.28 million people.

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive

Britain has reported 41,648 new cases of Covid-19, including the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Camilla.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement, adding "We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time last week. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Britain also reported 35 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Cases over the last seven days are down 30 percent on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 27.2 percent compared to the previous seven days.

Kuwait lifts many Covid restrictions, allows travel abroad

Kuwait's cabinet has lifted many Covid-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah said.

The unvaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the Gulf Arab state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, while those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.

Some of the restrictions lifted from next week would include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, as well as inside cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test.

Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases, 281 deaths

Italy has reported 28,630 Covid-19 related cases, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,050, down from 16,060 a day earlier.