Tuesday, April 20

EU regulator links J&J vaccine to blood clots

Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog has said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clots, following eight such cases in the United States, one of which was fatal.

Concerns over the vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and the jab by rival drugmaker AstraZeneca have dampened hopes that vaccines could offer a swift end to the pandemic.

"EMA finds possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets," the Amsterdam-based agency said in a statement, adding that it "confirms (the) overall benefit-risk remains positive."

Turkey reports over 61,000 new cases

Turkey has recorded 61,028 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,384,624, data from the Health Ministry showed, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported on Friday.

The data also showed 346 people died in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,613.

French people in intensive care at a 2021 high

France's health authorities has said an additional 14 patients had been take to intensive care units (ICU) with the virus, bringing the total of 5,984 to a new 2021 high.

Netherlands scraps virus curfew as of April 28

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said the country will ease its lockdown measures meant to control the spread of the virus as of next week, despite still-high infection rates.

A nationwide nighttime curfew, which has been in place for three months, will be lifted as of April 28, Rutte said, while restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers in outdoor seating areas.

The country will also resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as of Wednesday, Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Italy reports over 12,000 new cases

Italy has reported 390 deaths against 316 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 8,864.

Italy has registered 117,633 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.89 million cases to date.

India's Modi urges states to use lockdown as last resort

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged state governments to use lockdowns as the last resort to contain the spread of the second wave of infections, even as cases and deaths surge to record highs.

Modi also asked citizens to stay indoors, not spread panic about the virus and form local groups to ensure adherence to protocols.

He said the central government is working with states and private companies to ramp up the supply of oxygen, as well as production and distribution of vaccines.

Mexico president receives AstraZeneca vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has received the AstraZeneca vaccine at his regular daily news conference.

The 67-year-old, who had contracted the virus in January, said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get vaccinated.

Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Nepal has given conditional approval for the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, an official of the drug regulator said, as the country recorded the highest daily increase of infections in four months.

Nepal began is vaccination campaign in January with AstraZeneca vaccines provided by India but suspended it last month following lack of supply.

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca for second doseSwedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency has said.

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot.

Sweden later resumed use but only for people aged 65 or above.

Yemen starts vaccination campaign

Yemen's vaccination campaign has began in government-held areas three weeks after the first shipment from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme arrived in the war-torn country.

Yemen on March 31 received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, part of a consignment from COVAX expected to total 1.9 million doses this year.

The campaign kicked of in the southern port city of Aden, the government's interim capital in a six-year-old war.

Spain extends ban on Brazil, South Africa arrivals

Spain has extended its ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa until May 11 to curb the spread of new strains.

Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries.

The only exceptions are for passengers in transit who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.

Malaysia's Mahathir urges the king to lift virus emergency

Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad delivered a petition to the national palace urging the king to revoke a state of emergency, saying it had transformed the country into a "dictatorship".

The monarch declared the nationwide emergency in January, on the advice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in a bid to fight the coronavirus as cases spiraled out of control.

But parliament was also suspended, prompting critics to accuse Muhyiddin of using the virus crisis to cling to power after allies in his crisis-wracked ruling coalition deserted him.

Japanese region seeks new virus emergency

Japan's third most populated region asked the central government to impose a state of emergency as infections rise just three months before the country hosts the Olympics.

Osaka prefecture only lifted a state of emergency two months ago and restrictions are expected to be tougher this time, possibly involving store and shopping mall closures.

That would still fall short of the harsh lockdowns seen in many other parts of the world, however.

Tokyo and several other areas are expected to follow suit, hoping to avoid the crisis facing Osaka's healthcare system, where beds for virus patients in severe condition have run out.

Russia reports 8,164 new cases, 379 deaths

Russia reported 8,164 new cases, including 1,996 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,718,854.

The government virus task force said 379 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its total death toll to 106,307.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Israel logs new variant first found in India

Israel has registered eight cases of a variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said.

An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said.

"The impression is that the Pfizer vaccine has efficacy against it, albeit a reduced efficacy," the ministry's director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan public radio, saying the number of cases of the variant in Israel now stood at eight.

Pandemic furlough scheme keeps a lid on UK unemployment

Britain's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the three months to the end of February, official data showed, but analysts warned it could climb again once the government removes pandemic support for jobs.

At 4.9 percent, the proportion of people out of work remained close to multi-year highs, but fell slightly from 5.0 percent in the three months to the end of January, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

While joblessness was 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous quarter, it was 0.9 percentage points higher than a year earlier, the ONS said.

It had already dipped from a near five-year high of 5.1 percent in the final calendar quarter of last year.

Analysts expect the rate to shoot higher again however once the government removes its jobs support package paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers during the pandemic.

Egypt to purchase 20M doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Egypt has agreed to purchase 20 million doses of the vaccine produced by Sinopharm and expects to receive a batch of 500,000 shots this month, its health ministry said.

The agreement boosts vaccination efforts in Egypt, which has a population of 100 million and has so far received a total of just over 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm and of the AstraZeneca shot.