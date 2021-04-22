Thursday, April 22:

EU says no decision yet on legal action against AstraZeneca

The European Commission has said that no decision had yet been taken on whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca after Ireland's health minister said the case had been initiated.

"No decision to launch legal actions has been taken at this point in time," a spokesperson for the Commission said.

Indian Covid variant detected in Belgium

The Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been detected in Belgium in a group of Indian students who arrived from Paris, Belgian authorities said.

Twenty nursing students, who arrived in Belgium in mid-April after travelling from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, have tested positive for the variant, the office of government commissioner Pedro Facon told AFP, confirming media reports.

UK food bank use rises by a third during pandemic

UK food bank use has risen by a third during the past 12 months as the Covid-19 pandemic left more people without the money to buy basic necessities, a charity that distributes food said on Thursday.

The Trussell Trust said the food banks it works with handed out more than 2.5 million food parcels in the year through March, up from 1.9 million a year earlier. The figures represent only a partial picture of the increasing need because independent food aid providers also expanded during the pandemic, the trust said.

The trust called on the British government to do more to help people struggling to make a living and not to rely on food banks to fill gaps in the country's welfare system.

Tunisian intensive care units run out of beds

Intensive care units in Tunisian public and private hospitals are at the limit of their capacity as Covid-19 cases surge, an official in an independent scientific committee that advises the government has said.

Amenallah Messadi added that a surge in cases driven by a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain had pushed the health system to the brink of collapse.

Sweden registers 7,736 new cases, 19 deaths

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 7,736 new Covid-19 cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 19 new deaths, taking the total to 13,882. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Cases in the Netherlands rise more than 9,000

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have risen by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the highest level since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) recorded 9,648 cases, indicating a rising trend just days before plans to ease tough lockdown restrictions.

Over 33.2 million Britons receive first vaccine dose

A total of 33.26 million Britons have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine with 11.2 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures.

A further 2,729 cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported.

Italy reports 360 deaths, 16,232 new cases

Italy has reported 360 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 364 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,232 from 13,844.

Italy has registered 118,357 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 22,094 on Thursday, slightly down from 22,784 a day earlier.

There were 174 new admissions to intensive care units, marginally up from 155 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,021 from a previous 3,076.

Some 364,804 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 350,034, the Health Ministry said.

France reports 283 deaths, 34,318 new cases

France reported 283 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. New coronavirus cases in the country rose by 34,318 in 24 hours, data released on Thursday showed.

It also reported that 5,981 people were in intensive care units with Covid-19, up by 22 a day earlier, the second-highest total of 2021 as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.

Turkey reports over 54,790 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 54,700 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 54,791 cases, including 3,128 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the official figures showed.

The daily case toll was down from 61,967 infections reported on Wednesday, which included 2,932 symptomatic patients.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.5 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 37,329, with 354 more fatalities registered over the past day – eight less than Wednesday’s toll.

Germany in talks with Russia for 30M vaccines

Germany is in talks with Russia to buy 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer said on Thursday.

"Germany is negotiating 3 x 10 million doses for June, July, August. The prerequisite for this is the swift EMA approval of the vaccine," Kretschmer wrote on Twitter.

Kretschmer posted the tweet after meeting Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as part of a visit to Moscow ostensibly focusing on cultural relations with Russia.

Germany sparked controversy in early April when it said it had started talks with Russia about purchasing doses of the Sputnik vaccine without waiting for coordinated EU action.

Hungary expects to reopen soon

Hungary is expected to reopen restaurant terraces and shorten a night-time curfew from Saturday as the vaccination campaign allows for a further reopening of the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that by Friday, 3.5 million Hungarians could be vaccinated, which could rise to 4 million, or around 40% of the population, by early next week.

Gulyas said that could allow a further easing of curbs, which will be laid out by Orban in coming days.

Australia to cut flights from India to contain virus risk

Australia will reduce the number of its citizens able to return from India and other red-zone countries to contain the risk of more virulent strains spreading, the government said on Thursday as it announced changes in its vaccination programme.

The restrictions will result in a 30% reduction in direct flights from India to Sydney and chartered flights that land in the Northern Territory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the National Cabinet, said that he would announce in the next 24 hours when the new restrictions would come into place.

4,000 guests to attend Brit Awards

Around 4,000 guests will be allowed to attend next month's Brit Awards ceremony as part of the government's pilot scheme easing coronavirus restrictions for live events, organisers said.

Audience members at London's O2 Arena will not need to socially distance or wear face coverings once seated, but will need to produce a negative test result for the virus.

More than half the tickets will go to key workers from London.

Russia reports 397 more deaths

Russia has reported 8,996 new cases, including 2,704 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,736,121 since the pandemic began.

The government virus taskforce also confirmed the deaths of 397 people in the last 24 hours, pushing its national death toll to 107,103.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Syria receives batch of UN vaccines to speed up virus fight

The Syrian regime received a batch of 203,000 vaccines in a move aimed at speeding up a sluggish inoculation process in the war-torn country.

The arrival of the UN-secured jabs came as a new wave of infections has overwhelmed medical centers around the country.