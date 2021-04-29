Thursday, April 29:

France detects first case of Covid-19 Indian variant

A case of the Indian variant of the virus has now been detected in mainland France, a regional health agency director said.

"We have identified that it was the Indian variant" from someone who had returned from India, Benoit Elleboode, director of an agency in the southwestern department of Nouvelle-Aquitaine told BFMTV and CNews televisions.

The announcement came two days after Health Minister Olivier Veron said that "no case of the variant of Indian origin" had been detected in mainland France.

EMA to quickly review Eli Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug for use

The European Medicines Agency has said it will conduct an accelerated review of Eli Lilly and Co's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant for hospitalised patients getting oxygen, as the search for treatment options continues.

Olumiant, on which Lilly partners with US drugmaker Incyte Corp, is the latest arthritis medicine to be repurposed in efforts to combat the virus, with other prominent examples Actemra from Roche Holding AG and Kevzara from Sanofi SA .

While Actemra and Kevzara are large-molecul e monoclonal antibodies, Olumiant is a so-called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor small-molecule drug that works by blocking action of enzymes that play a role in immune system processes that lead to inflammation.

Pakistan to get 15.4M vaccine doses

Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters.

Faisal Sultan said Pakistan had procured the vaccine from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac.

The purchased vaccine is expected to begin arriving in May with 6.7 million doses and the rest in June.

Turkey reports over 37,000 new cases

Turkey has reported over 37,674 cases, including 2,715 symptomatic patients across the country, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall tally is now over 4,788,700, while the nationwide death toll rose by 339 over the past day to reach 39,737.

Italy reports over 14,000 new cases

Italy has reported 288 deaths against 344 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,320 from 13,385.

Italy has registered 120,544 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4 million cases to date.

Sputnik V markers to sue Brazilian regulator

Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine have said that they were suing Brazilian regulator Anvisa for defamation, accusing it of having knowingly spread false information without testing their product.

The board of Brazilian health regulator rejected importing Sputnik V after technical staff warned of flaws in its development along with incomplete data regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

A crucial issue for the Brazilian regulator was the risk of other viruses used to make the vaccine reproducing in patients, which an Anvisa expert had called a "serious" defect.

Denis Logunov, the main developer of Sputnik V, denied that the two viral vectors, or adenoviruses, used to produce the shot could replicate.

Vietnam reports first local cases in over a month

Vietnam has detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in 35 days, as authorities ordered tighter surveillance to prevent a new outbreak.

Four members of a family in northern Ha Nam province and one person in southern Ho Chi Minh City were infected, the Health Ministry said, having all been in contact with an individual who had returned from Japan and tested positive, despite clearing quarantine.

Authorities ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact-tracing efforts were launched after the community infections were found, state broadcaster Vietnam Television reported.

Greece: All adults can receive vaccines before July

Greece’s health minister has said any adult who wants to be vaccinated will be able to do so by the end of June as the country ramps up its vaccination drive.

Vassilis Kikilias, speaking on Greece’s Skai radio on Thursday, said the country was going to be carrying out 100,000 vaccinations per day as of May 5, and that “any adult who wishes to” will be able to receive a vaccine by June 30.

Greece, a country of about 11 million people, has so far administered just over 3 million vaccine jabs.

France to shorten nightly curfew, reopen businesses

The French government will begin relaxing its curfew from May 19, Europe 1 radio reported on its website.

Europe 1 said President Emmanuel Macron had said in an interview with local newspapers that the nightly curfew will be moved from 1900 to 2100 CET from May 19, to 2300 from June 9. The curfew cease on June 30.

French cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other cultural venues and businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic will also reopen in several stages from May 19.

Ireland to reopen all shops in May

Ireland will press ahead with plans to reopen all retail stores, personal services and non-residential construction in May with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow sooner than expected in early June, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

The government committed a month ago to reopening all shops for the first time this year in May and hotels in June if it could avoid a fourth wave of the disease and speed up its vaccine programme — criteria that it has met.

Thailand makes masks mandatory, bans Bangkok dining

Thailand has added more measures to arrest its biggest outbreak yet, including a nationwide requirement to wear masks in public and a ban on dining at restaurants in and around its capital.

Authorities reclassified Bangkok and five provinces as highest-controlled zones. There are 46 others with broad restrictions after a third wave that has seen more than half of the country's overall infections this month alone.

Spain's regulator lets PharmaMar test treatment on patients

Spain's PharmaMar has said it received Spanish regulatory approval to carry out a late-stage trial of its Aplidin drug on patients hospitalised with moderate infection.

PharmaMar now has the authorisation to conduct randomised controlled tests on Spanish patients to test the efficacy of its drug, usually used as a cancer treatment, in a so-called Phase III trial for use in cases, it said in a statement.

Sweden sees over 7,000 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 7,158 new cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 2 new deaths, taking the total to 14,002. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Germany reports cases of a variant found in India

Germany has said that it had cases of a variant feared to be contributing to a devastating surge in India, the latest country to detect the strain.

"We have isolated cases in Germany, we will release a new report tomorrow," Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute infectious disease agency, told reporters when asked about the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India.

Romania detects first case of a variant found in India

Romania has reported its first case of a variant first identified in India, the Health Ministry said.

The case was diagnosed in a 26-year-old patient who arrived in Romania roughly a month ago and presented light symptoms.

The ministry said its national public health institute said the identified mutation was not the more infectious one believed to have generated the sharp rise in cases in India.

India posts another spike in deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

India has recorded 3,645 new Covid-19 deaths, a new record for the country, and a spike of over 350 from the previous day, according to health ministry data.

The country, which is experiencing a relentless new wave of infections, has now seen 204,832 deaths in total from the coronavirus pandemic.

Its number of infections rose by 379,257 in the last 24 hours.

BioNTech eyes vaccine for 12-15 year olds from June in EU

BioNTech has said that it expected its Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer, to be available to 12-to-15-year-olds in Europe from June.

The German firm's CEO Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel weekly that it was "in the final stretches" of preparing its submission for European regulatory approval. The evaluation of the trial data "takes four to six weeks on average", he added.

South Korea says Novavax, Sputnik V vaccines submitted for regulatory approval

South Korea's drug safety ministry has said that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and a shot developed by Novavax have been submitted for preliminary regulatory approval.