Friday, April 30:

Study: Risk from virus variants remains after first Pfizer jab

A single dose of Pfizer's vaccine may not generate a sufficient immune response to protect against dominant new variants, except in people who have already been infected, a UK study has found.

The Imperial College-led study, which looked at immune responses in British healthcare workers after their first dose of the Pfizer shot, found that people who had previously had mild or asymptomatic infection had enhanced protection against more infectious mutated variants that emerged in Britain and South Africa.

But the immune response after a first dose of the shot was weaker in people who had not previously been infected, potentially leaving them at risk from such variants, researchers leading the work said on Friday.

Turkey’s death toll tops 40,000

Turkey's death toll has surpassed 40,000, authorities said.

A total of 31,891 cases, including 2,673 symptomatic patients, confirmed across Turkey in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall caseload is now over 4.82 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 394 over the past day to reach 40,131.

UK reports over 2,300 new cases

Britain has reported 2,381 new cases reported, down from 2,445 a day earlier, according to government data

Britain also recorded 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 22 on Thursday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 34.2 million.

Number of French patients in intensive care falls

The number of patients in intensive care (ICU) in France has fallen for the fourth consecutive day, decreasing by 129 to 5,675, Health Ministry data showed.

Italy logs over 13,400 new cases

Italy has reported 263 coronavirus against 288 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320.

Italy has registered 120,807 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.02 million cases to date.

Mexico expects 5M more AstraZeneca doses from US

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he expects the United States to send Mexico around 5 million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to help with its efforts to inoculate the population.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador told reporters that it was "probable" that the United States would make his country a loan of the 5 million doses while Mexico got its own production of AstraZeneca vaccine up and running.

Some EU nations still want Valneva vaccine deal

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valneva's vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks have told Reuters.

A spokesman for the European Commission said last week the French vaccine maker had not met conditions required to reach an agreement, two days after the company said it would now give priority to a country by country approach.

Sri Lanka declares worst economic downturn in 73 years

Sri Lanka has announced that its economy shrank 3.6 percent last year due to the pandemic, making it the worst downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

The unprecedented recession compared with a 2.3 percent GDP growth in 2019, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in its annual report for 2020.

Brazil calls on countries to share spare vaccines

Countries should share spare vaccine doses with hard-hit Brazil to help the global fight against the virus, including the spread of new variants, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a World Health Organization briefing on Friday.

Queiroga said Brazil had given out 41 million vaccine doses but needed more supplies to meet a target of 2.4 million doses per day.

Countries should contribute spare doses as soon as possible "so we can broaden our vaccination campaign and contain the pandemic at this critical time and avoid the proliferation of new variants."

Singapore hospital hit by rare outbreak

A Singapore hospital has locked down four wards after detecting cases, authorities said, a rare outbreak in a country that has largely brought the virus under control.

After a partial lockdown and rigorous regime of testing and contact tracing, the virus had almost disappeared in Singapore, with authorities in recent months reporting hardly any local transmission.

But there were 16 infections on Thursday — the highest daily count since July last year — and another nine on Friday.

Turkey grants emergency authorisation for Sputnik V use

Turkey's official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency has said that Turkey has granted emergency use authorisation to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier this week Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Sputnik V.

Italy meets 500,000 daily vaccinations target

Italy has for the first time inoculated more than 500,000 people in a day, meeting a key coronavirus vaccinations target, the government said.

Authorities initially hoped to reach the milestone by mid-April, but pushed back the objective as supply shortages stymied immunisation efforts across Europe.

"Yesterday more than 500,000 doses of the vaccine were administered in Italy," Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook, hailing the institutional "team work" that led to the result.

France to offer jabs to all adults from June 15

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that vaccinations will be open to all adults from June 15, as he aims to quickly reopen the country as it battles a third wave.

People over 50 can meanwhile sign up for a jab from May 15, he added on Twitter, compared to an age limit of 55 currently.

Pfizer, BioNTech seek EU's OK to use vaccine on kids

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European drug regulator for the approval of their vaccine to be extended to include children 12 to 15 years old, in a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shot for the first time.

In a statement, the two pharmaceuticals said their submission to the European Medicines Agency is based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective.

The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

Spain studies mixed use of vaccines

Spanish health authorities have said they started giving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to participants in a government-led study involving young people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Researchers from Spain’s Carlos III Institute want to study the effects of mixing vaccines from different manufacturers as they look for a second dose alternative following very rare brain blood clots linked to the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

A total of 400 people were given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their second dose until Thursday, Spain’s Health Ministry said, while 200 other people have been recruited as part of the study's control group.

Five major hospitals across Spain are involved, and results are expected in mid-May.

AstraZeneca delivers 68M Covid-19 shots in first quarter

AstraZeneca says it has delivered about 68 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2021 after the shot became one of the first approved for widespread use.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker reported $275 million in revenue from sales of the vaccine, or the equivalent of $4.04 per dose.

AstraZeneca has pledged that it will deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts.

The company said 30 million doses of the vaccine went to the European Union, 26 million to the UK, 7 million to Gavi, an alliance that secures vaccines for low-income countries, and 5 million to other nations.

One positive Covid-19 test on Japan luxury cruise ship

Japan's Nippon Yusen has said that one passenger on its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II "had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that other passengers would be disembarking.

The passenger's health is stable and the person is recuperating in a cabin that has been isolated, it said in a statement. People who stayed in the same room as the passenger were the only ones who had been in close contact.

The ship departed Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday and was scheduled to stop at Aomori and Hokkaidoprefectures.

Singapore to block visitors from most South Asian countries

Singapore will block entry to visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from May 2 due to sustained increases in Covid-19 cases in the region, its health ministry has said.

The entry ban applies to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors. Singapore has already blocked visitors from India, which is battling a surge of infections.

Russia reports 8,731 new cases, 397 deaths

Russia has reported 8,731 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,662 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,805,288.

The government coronavirus task force said 397 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,128.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Hungary to ease virus curbs as vaccine rollout progresses

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that parts of the service economy will reopen as scheduled on Saturday as the country's Covid-19 vaccination rate surpasses 40 percent, adding he would slowly refocus on kick-starting economic growth.

Hungary has the highest cumulative per capita coronavirus death toll in the world, according to worldometers.info, but the third wave of its epidemic is slowly receding.

The range of services reopening will include hotels, indoor restaurants, theatres, cinemas, gyms, sports venues, swimming pools, museums, libraries and zoos, Orban said, confirming earlier plans.

The premier, who faces his first tight election race in 2022 since assuming power a decade ago, has leveraged the rapid vaccine rollout to try to shore up his support base.

In March, more than 16,000 died in the nation of 10 million, a 40 percent annual increase and the highest figure for that month since a deadly flu outbreak in 1983, central statistics office KSH said on Friday.

Uganda detects Indian variant

Uganda has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned, a senior health official said.

"Yes, we have got one individual who has that variant," Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the government-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) told Reuters on Friday.

The variant, he said, had been detected in recent days on a Ugandan who had returned from a visit to India. He did not immediately have further information.