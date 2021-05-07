A craze in China for live pets sold in mystery "blind boxes" has sparked an online backlash after a courier truck full of dying puppies and kittens was discovered earlier this week.

Volunteers in the southwestern city of Chengdu found 160 baby animals packed in crates – some of which were already dead – on Monday night, according to social media posts by Chengdu Aizhijia Animal Rescue Centre.

China's mania for mystery toy "blind boxes" has made fortunes for toymakers, with a market worth of $1.14 billion (7.4 billion yuan) in 2019, according to market research firm Qianzhan Intelligence.

But social media users decried the latest fad for live cats, dogs and reptiles sold in mystery boxes on e-commerce sites at low prices as a step too far.

'Screams of puppies and kittens'

"The moment many buyers open the box hoping for a live creature, they actually find an animal that's died of suffocation, starvation, cold or heat," read one post that gained over 41,000 likes.

The user added that she had seen online listings for "very cute purebreed cats and dogs" being sold for as cheap as $1.50 (9.9 RMB).

The animal rescue centre said the animals were receiving medical treatment. It wrote in a social media post that the cargo was "full of the screams of puppies and kittens."

If the door is closed then there is no air circulation at all, so they can only be suffocated!" the centre wrote.