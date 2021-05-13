Rafael Nadal has opened his attempt to win a 10th Italian Open title with a straight sets victory over teenager Jannik Sinner to advance to the third round.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner won through 7-5, 6-4 in two-hours 10-minutes to bring his record to 16-1 in his opening matches in the Foro Italico.

His 18th-ranked Italian opponent had dug deep to try and pull off an upset, saving six set points in the first set in which he had been twice a break up.

Sinner was again a break up in the second before Nadal powered back for 4-4 seeing off the 19-year-old on his fourth match point.

"After Madrid it was important to start with a positive feeling," said Nadal, who was beaten in the last eight at both previous Masters events, in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

"Today was a tough match. I think I did a lot of things well. I made mistakes too but combined these with positive things too."

Nadal, 34, next plays Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 13th seed, for a place in the quarter-final.

Tough loss for Sinner at home

Top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Nadal have accounted for 14 of the past 16 titles at Foro Italico.

"It's a lesson that's tough to accept, " said Sinner, who also lost to Nadal in the quarter-final Roland Garros last year.

The teenager had been hoping to benefit from the presence of the home crowd in later rounds with a 25 percent capacity allowed from Thursday.

"It's tough to accept I'm already out.

"If I'd won today there would have been a bit of a crowd tomorrow and I love to play on front of the crowd. I'm disappointed and sad."