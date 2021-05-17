More than 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new poll showed, less than 10 weeks before the Tokyo Games.

The latest survey comes after Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency Friday as the nation battles a fourth wave of virus infections.

The surge has put pressure on the country's healthcare system, with medical professionals repeatedly warning about shortages and burnout.

The weekend survey by the Asahi Shimbun daily found 43 percent of respondents want the 2020 Games cancelled, and 40 percent want a further postponement.

Those figures are up from 35 percent who backed cancellation in a survey by the paper a month ago, and 34 percent who wanted a further delay.

Only 14 percent support holding the Games this summer as scheduled, down from 28 percent, according to the poll of 1,527 replies from 3,191 telephone calls.

If the Games do go ahead, 59 percent of respondents said they want no spectators, with 33 percent backing lower fan numbers and three percent a regular capacity Games.

For months, polling has found a majority in Japan oppose holding the Games this summer.

'An influx of athletes may spread the virus'