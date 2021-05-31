Monday, May 31

Peru almost triples official Covid-19 death toll

Peru has revised its official Covid-19 death toll to 180,764, almost triple the previous official figure of 69,342, following a government review that shows the severity of the outbreak in the Andean country.

Peru has been one of the most battered countries in Latin America by the pandemic, which has overcrowded its hospitals and outstripped the availability of oxygen tanks.

Experts had long warned that the true death toll was being undercounted in official statistics.

"We think it is our duty to make public this updated information," said Peru's Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez in a press conference announcing the result of the review.

Peru's updated numbers are in line with so-called excess deaths figures, which researchers have used in Peru and other countries to measure possible undercounting.

Excess deaths measure the total number of deaths in a period of time and compares it with the same period pre-pandemic.

WHO calls for pandemic treaty as part of reforms

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for launching negotiations this year on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness, as part of sweeping reforms envisioned by member states.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told its annual ministerial assembly that the UN agency faced a "serious challenge" to maintain its Covid-19 response at the current level and required sustainable and flexible funding.

The ministers from the WHO's 194 member states are to meet from November 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on the pandemic treaty.

The 14-page resolution adopted vowed among other things to remove the uncertainty around the organisation's funding.

Member states committed to "ensure the adequate, flexible, sustainable and predictable financing of WHO's programme budget".

Turkey eases restrictions

Turkey has eased some public gathering restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing reporters following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Turkey's President Erdogan said that a curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am (1900GMT to 0200GMT) on weekdays and Saturdays in June.

A full lockdown will be imposed on Sundays until further notice.

Restaurants and cafes will serve in-person between 7 am and 9 pm (0400GMT to 1800GMT), and delivery will continue until midnight.

Meanwhile, the country's health ministry reported 6,493 new cases and 122 virus-related deaths on Monday.

Italy reports 82 more deaths

Italy reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,820 from 2,949.

Italy has registered 126,128 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.22 million cases to date.

French hospital numbers and new cases drop

French Covid-19 hospital numbers and new cases continued falling as the gradual unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no sign of increasing the pressure on hospitals and the vaccination campaign sped up.

France registered just 1,211 new confirmed coronavirus cases, down from 2,229 last Monday, taking the total to over 5.66 million.

The health ministry reported 126 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll to 109,528.

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi

The international airport of Vietnam's capital will suspend inbound flights from abroad beginning on Tuesday, the country's aviation body announced, as it grapples with a fresh wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said in a statement that the "temporary suspension of receiving international flights transporting people" will begin at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport from June 1 at midnight until June 7.

Before the announcement, the communist country had already severely limited entries of foreign arrivals, and every person coming in is subjected to mandatory quarantine for 21 days in mostly state-run facilities.

Philippines extends curbs in capital

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April.

Religious gathering remain capped at 30 percent of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20 percent in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces.

Non-essential travels will remain prohibited.

France opens Covid jabs for all adults

France has opened up Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, a week before Germany, as Europe races to avoid another wave of infections caused by new virus variants.

So far, 25.4 million people have received a first shot of a vaccine, representing about 38 percent of the population and nearly one in two adults.

Until now, people over 50, workers in professions particularly exposed to the virus and younger adults with underlying health problems were given priority.

South Korea reports blood clot case from AstraZeneca jab

South Korea reported its first case of rare blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine.

The patient is a man in his 30s who got the shot on April 27 because of his job at a medical facility, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.

He felt a headache on May 9 and sought medical treatment before being hospitalized on May 12 as it continued and he suffered muscle cramps, Jeong said.

"His condition has improved since then and we understand there is no big problem though he still needs monitoring," she said.

Jeong said the symptoms are curable if detected early and treated properly.

Around 3.27 million people in South Korea have received at least one does of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far.

WHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty

The World Health Organization, battling to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, agreed to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the agency, with member states firmly in the driver's seat.

Health ministers from its 194 members will also meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on an international treaty aimed at boosting defences against any future pandemic.

"We really do welcome the recommendations within the resolutions and also the decision to take this forward to an international agreement or framework convention on preparedness and response for pandemics," WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan told its annual ministerial assembly.

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi

Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country's effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the government said

The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.

Singapore to allow special access for more vaccine brands

Singapore's health minister said the city-state will allow access to other vaccines, besides the ones already approved, under a special access route (SAR) in order to enhance overall coverage.

The SAR can be used for the supply of vaccines that are on the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency use listing, Ong Ye Kung said. Singapore has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

Russia reports 8,475 cases, 339 deaths

Russia reported 8,475 cases, including 2,614 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,071,917 since the pandemic began.

The government task force said that 339 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours. That pushed the death toll to 121,501.

The federal statistics agency, which has kept a separate toll, has said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

Bangkok to ease some curbs despite rise in cases

Bangkok will ease bans on venues such as massage shops, clinics and parks applied to stop the spread, but schools, cinemas, gyms and zoos will remain closed, the Thai capital said in a statement.

Thailand has been battling since April its deadliest coronavirus outbreak so far. It reported 5,485 new cases on Monday, with 1,356 of those in Bangkok.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing to 1,031 the number of fatalities since the outbreak started. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it was relaxing restrictions in venues where there had been no clusters of infections "to ease the suffering of the business sector and allow people to go on with their jobs under strict measures."

Taiwan reports rise in domestic cases