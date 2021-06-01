Tuesday, June 1

WHO grants emergency authorisation to Sinovac vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, the second Chinese-produced shot to get its endorsement, a WHO statement said.

WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product's safety and efficacy.

It would also allow the shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, which currently faces major supply problems due to India's suspension of vaccine exports.

Turkey imposes 14-day quarantine for arrivals from eight countries

Turkey has announced new travel restrictions for passengers entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new measure by the official authorities, passengers departing from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be quarantined for 14 days in locations determined by the governorships, according to a statement shared by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday.

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be requested to submit a negative result of the PCR test conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

The flight bans to Brazil and South Africa ended (as of June 1) under this new measure, the national flag carrier stressed.

Turkey reports over 7,000 new cases

Turkey has registered total of 7,112 cases, including 602 symptomatic patients, in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.25 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 47,656, with 129 more fatalities over the past day.

Moderna seeks full US approval for shot

Moderna has applied for full approval in the United States of its vaccine for people aged 18 and over, joining Pfizer which made the same request last month.

The vaccine has been available since December 18, 2020 under an "emergency use authorisation" intended to make life-saving medications available as fast as possible.

UK reports zero daily deaths for first time since July

Britain has reported zero daily deaths for the first time since 30 July 2020 according to government data, despite fears over a possible third wave of cases.

According to the latest official figures, 127,782 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the start of the pandemic, which is the worst death toll of any European country.

The UK has had 4.49 million cases in total.

Italy reports over 2,300 new cases

Italy has reported 93 deaths against 82 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,483 from 1,820.

Poland to offer vaccinations to children aged 12-15

Poland will offer vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination programme, Michal Dworczyk, has said.

The European Commission on Friday authorised Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's vaccine for use in children as young as 12.

WHO to start vaccination in Houthi-run north Yemen

The World Health Organisation has said it will start vaccinations next week in north Yemen where the Houthi authorities in control have played down the impact of the pandemic, largely denying any outbreak there.

Inoculations in parts of the Arabian Peninsula country run by Yemen's Saudi-backed government began seven weeks ago, giving a boost to a healthcare system shattered by war, economic collapse and, recently, a shortfall in humanitarian aid funding.

India reports 127,510 new Covid-19 infections, 2,795 deaths

India has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 8 at 127,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,795.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.2 million, while the death toll has reached 331,895, Health Ministry data showed.

Experts say the true number of fatalities is several times higher from what is being reported by government officials.

Australia court upholds ban on pandemic travel

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government's draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home.

Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act.