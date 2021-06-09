Indigenous peoples from around the world have urged Harvard University to abandon a project to test ways to dim sunlight as a fix for global heating, saying it posed huge risks to "Mother Earth".

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, scientists and environmentalists opposed to "solar geoengineering" praised the bid to halt research into an artificial global sunshade, announced at an online conference by the Saami Council representing reindeer herders in the Nordic nations and Russia.

Harvard researchers are studying the feasibility of releasing tiny particles high in the atmosphere, by planes or balloons, to reflect sunlight back into space.

It would mimic how big volcanic eruptions like that of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991 can temporarily cool the planet with a haze of dust.

"We do not approve legitimising development towards solar geoengineering technology, nor for it to be conducted in or above our lands, territories and skies, nor in any ecosystems anywhere," noted a letter drafted by the Saami Council on behalf of indigenous groups, set to be sent to Harvard this week.

In March, pressure from the Saami people and environmental groups led Sweden's space agency to call off a Harvard-led test of a high-altitude balloon that could pave the way to a later experiment to release a tiny amount of reflective material 20 km high in the atmosphere.

Dozens of organisations sign letter

Asa Larsson Blind, vice president of the Saami Council, said about 30 indigenous organisations from all over the world had signed the draft letter.

Solar geoengineering "goes against the respect" with which the Saami are taught to treat nature and Mother Earth, she said.

The idea of researching geoengineering is gaining ground in some nations, under pressure from rising temperatures and intensifying heatwaves, droughts and rising seas.

Planet-heating carbon emissions are rebounding this year after a fall in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity.

Will solar geoengineering work?

In March, the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine called for a five-year research programme worth $100 million to $200 million to investigate solar geoengineering.

Frank Keutsch, a professor of engineering and atmospheric science at Harvard who leads the SCoPEx solar geoengineering initiative, expressed disappointment at the Saami Council's move, noting the research had support among climate scientists and people from more climate-vulnerable countries.

"We deeply regret that the Saami Council chose not to hear from the experiment team and not to support a consultative process within Swedish civil society,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Chris Field, chair of the committee that wrote the US National Academies report, said a research programme "is the most powerful way to tell whether it’s a good idea or a bad idea to pursue further".