POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Serbian volleyball player banned after racist gesture
Sanja Djurdjevic was photographed pulling at the corners of her eyes with her fingers, during her side's 3-0 victory over the Thai team at the Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, on June 1.
Serbian volleyball player banned after racist gesture
Sanja Djurdjevic has received a two-match suspension and was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs by the the Volleyball Federation of Serbia.
June 10, 2021

A Serbian volleyball player has been hit with a two-match ban after making a racist gesture during a match against Thailand.

Sanja Djurdjevic was photographed pulling at the corners of her eyes with her fingers, a derogatory gesture towards Asians.

The incident happened during her side's 3-0 victory over the Thai team at the Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, on June 1.

The sport's governing body said its disciplinary committee found that she "violated the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations following a gesture made during the Volleyball Nations League 2021 match between Serbia and Thailand".

"Ms. Sanja Djurdjevic has received a two-match suspension," an FIVB statement said.

The Volleyball Federation of Serbia was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs.

READ MORE: NZ rugby commentator faces backlash after mocking Asian accent

Recommended

READ MORE: FA chairman resigns after criticism over 'coloured footballers' remark

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Serbian federation said it accepted the FIVB's decision.

"Once again, our sincere apologies to all affected and big thanks to the Thailand Volleyball Association for understanding and friendly attitude," it said.

But it insisted that the gesture "wasn't meant to be provocative or insulting".

"We understand the point of view of the FIVB, even if, as we argued, culturally, we see this gesture as rather affectionate, that it may be interpreted in a negative way by the Asian people."

Later this month the Serbia team will head to Tokyo for the Olympics, where they face South Korea, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya and hosts Japan in Pool A. READ MORE:UN chief concerned over rise in violence against people of Asian descent

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move