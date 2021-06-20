Sunday, June 20

Philippines seals biggest vaccine order, 40M Pfizer doses

The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, in its biggest coronavirus vaccine deal to date.

Deliveries of the vaccine will begin in late September, Carlito Galvez, head of the government's vaccine procurement, said.

Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated

Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received vaccines to get into games, the government has announced.

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunise fans wanting to watch the tournament.

Turkey administers over 7.7M vaccine shots one week

Turkey has administered over 7.77 million doses, including first and second shots, of vaccines in the last seven days, according to official figures released.

In total, the country has given over 41.54 million doses since it launched a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

The country's overall case tally is over 5.37 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,185 with 63 new fatalities.

UK records over 9,200 new cases

Britain has recorded 9,284 new cases and six new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first detected in India.

Italy adds over 800 new cases

Italy has reported 17 deaths against 28 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 881 from 1,197.

Italy has registered 127,270 deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Delta variant behind resurge in Lisbon area

Over half the new cases being reported in the Lisbon region have been of the more infectious Delta variant, preliminary data showed as Portuguese authorities scramble to curb a worrying spike in infections.

Ricardo Jorge, the national health institute, said the Delta variant, first identified in India, represented over 60 percent of cases in the Lisbon area though still less than 15 percent in the northern half of Portugal.

The Alpha variant, which was previously dominant in Britain, is more prevalent across Portu gal's north, representing 80 percent of infections there and only 30 percent in and around Lisbon, according to the institute.

Vietnam receives 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China

Vietnam has received a shipment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by China, the Health Ministry said, as the country is ramping up inoculations to battle against a more widespread outbreak. The Southeast Asian nation approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in early June. The vaccines will be used for three groups: Chinese citizens in Vietnam, Vietnamese who have plan to work or study in China and people who live near the borders with China, the health ministry said in a statement.

India posts lowest daily rise in cases in nearly 3 months

India has reported 58,419 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in India has risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

Indonesia reports 13,737 daily infections, 371 deaths

Indonesia has reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections, the highest in a single day since Jan 30, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nearly two million, data from the Covid-19 task force showed.

On Sunday, the task force also reported 371 new deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since early April, taking the total to 54,662.

Small Covid-19 outbreaks keep plaguing Australia

Australia's state of Queensland has recorded one locally acquired coronavirus infection, the latest streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country in recent months.

The Queensland case comes as a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant has grown by two cases to nine in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, prompting health officials to expand mask-wearing rules.

Australia has been highly successful in managing the spread of the coronavirus through swift border closures, social distancing rules and a high community compliance with them, reporting just over 30,300 cases and 910 Covid-19 deaths.

The state of Victoria, which battled a small outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, earlier this month and which put five million people into a hard lockdown for two weeks, recorded no new cases on Sunday, following one infection in the previous day.

South Korea to loosen social distancing rules on July 1

South Korea will relax social distancing rules and allow private gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area from the current four starting July 1, the government said.

The announcement comes as South Korea has inoculated 29.2 percent of its population as of Saturday, putting it on track to meet a target of 70 percent by September.

Daily new infections have held stubbornly in a range of 400 to 700 for the past few weeks, but have stayed below 600 for more than a week so far.

Under the revised rules, restaurants, night-life venues and cafes will be allowed to open for business until 12 a.m., versus 10 p.m. currently.

Russia reports 17,611 new cases, 450 deaths

Russia has reported 17,611 new Covid-19 cases, including 8,305 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,316,826.

The government coronavirus task force said 450 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 129,361.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to April 2021

China vaccine doses pass one billion mark

China has now administered more than a billion doses of Covid vaccines, the country's health authority said, more than a third of the number given worldwide.

It comes after the number of doses administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.

