Tuesday, June 29

US sending Bangladesh 2.5M vaccine doses

The United States has began shipping 2.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccine to Bangladesh, a White House official told AFP, as the South Asian country confronted a wave of new infections.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Illustrating the urgency, delivery is expected to be completed this week.

African Union warns EU over vaccine-certificate 'inequality'

The African Union has warned that the European Union's non-recognition of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in India risks disadvantaging people who received jabs in Africa.

Under new rules to take effect on Thursday, the EU will do away with the need for quarantines and further testing for travellers immunised with vaccines recognised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

These travellers will receive a digital certificate showing their vaccination status.

But the EMA does not currently recognise Covishield — a copy of the AstraZeneca jab made in India which has been widely distributed to African states through the Covax vaccine scheme.

Estonia fridge failure destroys more than 68,000 shots

A refrigerator failure in Estonia has destroyed more than 68,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines last week after the temperature rose to 15 degrees Celsius, the Health Board said.

The alarm system failed to report the failure, which lasted for more than 12 hours and was only detected after an employee entered the cold room.

AstraZeneca's vaccine must be kept at 2-8 degrees Celsius. At least 32,000 shots of other vaccines were also destroyed.

Over 49M vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 49 million doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released.

More than 34 million people have received their first doses, while over 15 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.42 million with 5,846 more cases on Tuesday, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,687, with 53 additional fatalities.

India approves Moderna's vaccine for emergency use

India has authorised the emergency use of Moderna's vaccine as it seeks to ramp up inoculations in the wake of a record-breaking surge in infections and deaths.

Moderna's shot is the fourth to be approved by New Delhi after Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Covaxin — which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech — and Russia's Sputnik V.

Rwanda closes schools following infection surge

Rwanda has hardened restrictions, including closing schools, to combat a rise in cases.

The East African country has been broadly successful in containing the pandemic but has been battling flare-ups in recent weeks following the emergence of new variants.

Schools will be closed in the capital Kigali and eight other virus hotspots for two weeks starting July 1.

Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's anti-viral drug

Five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, have said they would jointly conduct a clinical trial in India for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild cases in non-hospitalised patients.

Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country.

Kenya to start receiving 13M J&J shots in August

Kenya will receive the first batch of 13 million vaccine shots from Johnson & Johnson in August, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said, helping to accelerate the country's vaccination drive.

Like other nations on the continent, the East African country has struggled to secure vaccines for its citizens, to allow it to fully lift restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic.

Only 1 million Kenyans, out of 47 million, have had a first jab and only 300,000 are fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

UK records over 20,000 new cases

Britain has reported 20,479 new cases and 23 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 22,868 cases and 3 deaths reported a day earlier.

Italy reports over 670 new cases

Italy has reported 42 deaths against 28 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 679 from 389.

Italy has registered 127,542 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Russia 'tense' with 151,000 cases in hospital

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that 151,000 people in Russia are currently in hospital, amid a third wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Infections have especially spiked in the capital Moscow and second city Saint Petersburg, which hosts a Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday.

At a televised meeting of Russia's coronavirus task force, Murashko said the "situation is tense, especially in large cities".

"182,000 hospital beds are allocated, 151,000 patients are receiving treatment," the minister said.

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as virus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

The three-day snap lockdown for Brisbane, starting on evening, comes on top of similar measures imposed in Sydney, Perth and Darwin in recent days.

Australia has been broadly successful in eliminating local transmission through a mix of border closures, mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals and snap lockdowns.

But it is now battling flare-ups of the highly contagious Delta variant – which first emerged in India – as public anger grows at the slow pace of vaccinations.

France's Sanofi to invest $2.4 billion in mRNA vaccines

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi that it would invest $2.4 billion (2 billion euros) in the mRNA vaccine technology behind the pioneering Covid-19 jabs developed by rivals BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

Sanofi, which was left trailing in the race to break out a Covid vaccine in 2020, said it would invest $476 million (400 million euros) a year between now and 2025 to develop at least six vaccine candidates using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA).

It said it would set up an mRNA "centre of excellence" employing 400 people at its laboratories in the US city of Cambridge and Marcy -L'Etoile near the French city of Lyon.

Indonesia's Covid-19 situation nears 'catastrophe' - Red Cross

Indonesia's virus surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said.

Indonesia has reported record daily infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave of infections fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.

Russia reports record daily deaths

Russia will fail to vaccinate 60 percent of its population against Covid-19 by the autumn as planned due to sluggish demand for the shots, the Kremlin said, after the country recorded its highest number of daily deaths from the virus.