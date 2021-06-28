LeBron James may have taken a pass on this year's Tokyo Games but the US men's basketball squad unveiled does not lack for experience as one of the nation's oldest Olympic teams in history will chase a fourth consecutive gold medal.

The 12-member squad will be headlined by Kevin Durant, who was the team's leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games and is only the fourth US male basketball player selected to three or more Olympic teams.

The average age of the players, which USA Basketball said will be 28.2 years old at the end of the Olympics, trails only the gold-medal-winning teams from the 1996 Atlanta Games (29.4) and 1992 Barcelona Games (29.0).

"This was an unusually challenging selection process for many reasons, including the year postponement of the Olympics and the issues related to the timing of the NBA regular season and playoffs," Jerry Colangelo, the USA men's national team managing director, said in a news release.

"Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance."

Team USA will be led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich with assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright.

