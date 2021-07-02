Friday, July 2:

Russia rejects new lockdown despite record virus deaths

Russia has said that it would not impose a new lockdown despite reporting a record number of coronavirus deaths for the fourth day in a row.

A government tally showed 679 pandemic-related deaths in the previous 24 hours, as Russia battles a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging vaccination drive.

Russia, the fifth worst-hit country in the world in terms of total cases, has refused to impose a full lockdown since the first wave of the pandemic last year.

It continues to host mass events, including Euro 2020 football fixtures in Saint Petersburg.

The surge in infections prompted President Vladimir Putin this week to once again urge Russians to get vaccinated in an annual televised phone-in session with the nation.

The Kremlin stressed Friday that a new lockdown was off the table.

"Nobody wants any lockdowns, and yes, it is not up for debate," said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "It is not being discussed."

Turkey registers 4,891 new cases

Turkey has reported 4,891 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 461 symptomatic patients, according to the official figures.

The country's overall case tally is now over 5.43 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,829 with 55 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Turkey has administered over 51.85 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 35.58 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.45 million have been fully vaccinated.

Italy reports 28 deaths, 794 new cases

Italy has reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 794 from 882.

Italy has registered 127,615 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,469 on Friday, down from 1,532 a day earlier.

There were 3 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 7 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 213 from a previous 229.

Some 199,238 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,474, the health ministry said.

UK records 27,125 new cases, 27 new deaths

Britain has reported 27,125 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 27,989 cases and 22 deaths reported a day earlier.

EU executive approves Lithuania's $2.6B Covid recovery plan

The European Union's executive has approved Lithuania's plan to spend 2.2 billion euros ($2.6B) worth of special funds from the bloc aimed at kickstarting economic growth mauled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2.2 aid, which Vilnius won't have to pay back, is part of the EU's unprecedented economic stimulus totalling 800 billion euros to be distributed among the 27 member states.

Lithuania's plan envisages investing 242 million euros in offshore and onshore wind and solar power plants, as well as developing energy storage facilities, the EU Commission said.

A further 341 million euros would go towards phasing out the most polluting road transport vehicles, while Lithuania would allocate a third of its entire allocation to digital projects.

WHO says it has been advising Olympics committee on Covid

The World Health Organization is advising the International Olympic Committee in the run-up to the Games in Tokyo and has urged caution in order to track the spread of the coronavirus, a senior WHO official has said.

"The IOC and others have outlined their plans in taking their approach for the Olympics, and we have been engaging with them and advising them on the best use of those plans," the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, told a news conference.

She said the WHO was learning from the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, adding: "If the virus is present and precautions are not in place the virus will spread."

UK's Johnson says he has no plans to reduce Euro 2020 stadium crowds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he did not plan to order a reduction in crowds attending the remaining Euro 2000 tournament football matches due to take place in London's Wembley Stadium.

Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020under a pilot scheme announced last week.

"Of course we'll follow the scientific guidance and the advice if we receive any such suggestion," Johnson said in response to a question at a news conference, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said she was worried about UEFA's decision to let more people into stadiums.

"But at the moment...the position is very clear in the UK, which is that we have certain events which we can put on in a very careful and controlled manner with testing of everybody who goes there."

WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca doses

A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said.

Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was"great news" on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules.

The Oxford study released this week found that the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and still lead to an enhanced immune response.

China administers total of 1.26B doses of vaccines as of July 1

China has administered about 19.47 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on July 1, bringing the total number administered to 1.26 billion, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Pakistan reports highest daily infections since June 10

After a three-week decline in daily cases of the virus, Pakistan reported over 1,270 new cases, the highest daily number since June 10, according to the health ministry.

The South Asian state recorded 1,303 new infections on June 10 and 663 on June 21, the lowest number since October 20, 2020, official data showed.

With new 1,277 cases, the country's overall caseload has reached 959,685.

While 24 more people died during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,345 and 905,430 recoveries.

Australia tightens border further to curb virus outbreaks

Australia has announced a dramatic cut in the number of people who will be allowed to enter the country, as it struggles to contain virus clusters that plunged major cities into lockdown.