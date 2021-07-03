Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023, according to the team.

Hamilton, 36, has won six of his seven F1 titles with the outfit since joining them in 2013.

Together they have dominated the sport for the past seven years. Mercedes have won the constructors' championship every season since 2014 with Hamilton winning six of the last seven drivers' titles.

Hamilton will reportedly earn $55 million (£40 million) a year under the new deal.

"It is hard to believe it's been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," Hamilton said in a statement.

"We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track."

READ MORE:Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Support 'to improve diversity and equality'

As the only black driver on the F1 grid, the Briton is a prominent advocate against racism and took the knee wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt before each race last season.

Hamilton highlighted the backing he had received from Mercedes in making that stand as another reason behind his decision to renew.

"I'm incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

"They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment."

READ MORE:Lewis Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

READ MORE:Hamilton signs deal with Mercedes but long-term future in doubt