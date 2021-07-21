POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics without rival bid
It will be the third time Australia hosts the games, after Sydney 2000 Olympics and Melbourne 1956.
Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics without rival bid
A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2020. / Reuters
July 21, 2021

The Olympics are set to go back to Australia after 32 years as the city of Brisbane was picked to host the 2032 games.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the river city as the host, making it the first to win the Games unopposed since Los Angeles in 1984.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in by video link before the vote.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the Australian city where people had gathered to await the vote.

READ MORE:Tokyo kicks off Olympic Games amid Covid threat

Recommended

Brisbane had been proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC's 15-strong executive board in June. 

The city is the first winner in a new bidding format that lets the IOC approach potential candidates and pick them uncontested before the seven-year advance mandated in Olympic contests.

The decision means the IOC has now secured hosts for the next three Summer Olympics, with Paris holding the 2024 games and Los Angeles hosting them in 2028.

Olympic events will be staged across the state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

READ MORE: IOC's Bach lauds 'peace' message, more Olympic athletes test Covid positive

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu