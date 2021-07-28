Moster has since apologised for his comments, which he said were made in the "heat of the moment".

"I was in the feed zone and cheered on Nikias Arndt," he told German DPA news agency.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate," he said.

"I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn't want to offend anyone," he added.

Arndt finished the time trial in 19th place, three minutes and 45 seconds behind Slovenia's gold medalist Primoz Roglic.

