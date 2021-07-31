Saturday, July 31:

As cases surge, Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies

A Thai hospital morgue overwhelmed by Covid-19 deaths has begun storing bodies in refrigerated containers, resorting to a measure it last took in a devastating 2004 tsunami, as the country grapples with its biggest coronavirus outbreak.

At Thammasat University Hospital near the capital Bangkok, a 10-freezer morgue usually handles up to seven autopsies a day. But the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic means it now has to deal with more than 10 bodies daily.

Hospitals in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces are running out of capacity due to the surge in infections.

Turkey administered over 73.13M vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered more than 73.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to Health Ministry data, over 40.98 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 27.26 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering a third Covid-19 vaccine shot, and 4.88 million such doses have been given.

To date, 66.03 percent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

The ministry also confirmed 22,332 new infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,107 more patients recovered.

Thousands protest against Covid-19 health pass in France

Thousands of people have protested in Paris and other French cities against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police spokesperson said.

It was the third weekend in a row that people opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's new Covid-19 measures have taken to the streets, an unusual show of determination at a time of year when many people are focused on taking their summer break.

Italy reports 16 deaths, 6,513 new cases

Italy reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 18 the day before, the health ministry has said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,513 from 6,619.

Italy has registered 128,063 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.35 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,85 1 on Saturday, up from 1,812 a day earlier.

There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 20 on Friday and the total number of intensive care patients increased to 214 from a previous 201.

Some 264,860 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, up from a previous 247,486, the health ministry said.

Germany may not pay for tests of unvaccinated

Germany’s government plans to stop covering the cost of rapid coronavirus tests, according to the nation’s health ministry.

“Health Minister Jens Spahn already said weeks ago that he thinks it’s conceivable for the government to stop offering free tests to unvaccinated people at a later date,” the ministry told the German news agency dpa. No exact date has been set.

The confirmation comes after a report in the Bild newspaper, which said the government would stop paying for tests as soon as everyone has had the opportunity to receive two doses of vaccine, meaning late September or early October.

Britain's cases down by 33 percent over past week

Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose.

Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout southern region

Vietnam will from Monday extend strict curbs on movement in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and another 18 cities and provinces throughout its south for another two weeks to help combat its worst Covid-19 outbreak, the government has said.

After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing a rapid spread of infections that has led to movement restrictions in around one-third of the country. It has registered a total of 145,000 cases and 1,306 deaths, 85 percent of which were recorded over the past month.

Russia reports 23,807 infections

Russia has reported 23,807 new coronavirus cases, including 3,514 in Moscow, taking the national tally of infections to 6,265,873.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 792 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 158,563.

UK urges pregnant women to get vaccinated given variant risks

British health authorities have urged more pregnant women to get coronavirus jabs after a national study found the Delta variant appeared to increase their risk of severe symptoms.

England's top midwife has urged pregnant women to get the jab as new data showed an increase in severe illness among pregnant women hospitalised with virus symptoms.

Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, chief midwifery officer for England, wrote to GPs and midwives urging them to encourage expectant mothers to get a jab.

Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new surge

Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centres, amid an alarming increase in cases.

The lockdown began on Saturday and is set to last until August 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community.

Nationwide, Pakistan reported 65 deaths and 4,950 new virus cases in the past 24 hours. The South Asian country has reported 1,029,811 confirmed cases and 23, 360 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Bangladesh workers rush back despite virus surge

Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers have rushed back to major cities, besieging train and bus stations, after the government said export factories could reopen despite a deadly wave.

With the economy badly hit by the pandemic, the government excluded the factories that supply top brands in Europe and North America from a nationwide lockdown order.

Authorities had ordered factories, offices, transport and shops to close from July 23 to August 5 as daily infections and deaths hit record levels.

Rwanda lifts lockdown on capital

Rwanda's government has ordered the lifting of a lockdown on the capital Kigali and eight other districts even though cases are still on the rise.

The new measures will run from August 1-15, the government said in a statement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday.

Movement between Kigali and other provinces and districts of the country can resume, but a dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in place.

All social gatherings are still banned and schools and churches remain closed, but weddings are allowed with a limit of 10 guests.