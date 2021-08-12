Thursday, August 12

US ships more than 500,000 doses of vaccine to Iraq

The US government will ship just over 500,000 vaccine doses to Iraq, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which the two leaders agreed the United States would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

The United States plans to provide Iraq with 503,100 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to Iraq under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, the official said.

Turkey administers over 81.4M doses

Turkey has administered over 81.48 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 43.31 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 31.81 million are now fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 22,261 new infections and 138 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 15,685 more patients recovered.

Former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe suffering from virus

The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, has been diagnosed with the virus and is expected to remain hospitalised for two weeks, an official said.

Than Shwe, 88, was admitted along with his wife to the Thaik Chaung military hospital in the capital, Naypyitaw, about three or four days ago after they both tested positive, a hospital employee said.

Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine

The Palestinian Authority said it had taken delivery of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, amid an upsurge of cases in the occupied West Bank.

A Health Ministry statement from the Ramallah-based PA said that of four million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, one million have been received so far.

The rest should be delivered in batches by the end of the year, it added.

Italy reports over 7,200 new cases

Italy has reported 30 deaths against 31 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,270 from 6,968.

Italy has registered 128,334 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.42 million cases to date.

Britain reports over 33,000 cases

Britain has recorded 33,074 new cases and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 29,612 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

US health secretary mandates jabs for health care staff

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has mandated its health care workforce to get vaccinated, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced.

Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS), focused on American Indians, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be impacted by this decision, according to an HHS statement.

Those affected include over 25,000 employees, contractors, trainees, and volunteers whose duties put them in contact or potential contact with patients at an HHS medical or clinical research facility.

Vietnam concerned over vaccine supply as cases near record

Vietnam's government has said it was facing a tense situation over rising cases and a shortage of vaccines, as the country saw another day of near-record cases from its longest and most severe outbreak yet.

Most of the 9,667 new infections were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

The Health Ministry said there were 326 new deaths, taking overall fatalities to 4,813.

Cambodia starts vaccine booster drive to shore up defence

Cambodia has started offering vaccine booster shots in a renewed public health drive after managing to inoculate more than half of its population.

One of Asia's poorest countries, Cambodia is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine as a third shot to those who have received the inactivated virus vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac, with the aim of bolstering immunity against the Delta variant.

South Korea turns testing booth contactless

A South Korean hospital has upgraded a testing booth to become a mobile contactless clinic that can test people and enable telemedicine for basic treatment.

Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital says it has developed the one-stop clinic to protect staff and free them from the burden of wearing full-body protective gear in the sweltering heat.

Patients enter rooms that seal automatically to reduce the spread of pathogens. Nurses reach patients through windows fitted with rubber gloves, while doctors can speak remotely through video systems.

Kenyan oxygen maker to double production to meet demand

Kenya's oxygen production firm Hewatele is doubling production this year to keep up with surging demand from hospitals that are treating critically ill patients, the company has said.

Demand for the commodity has more than doubled to 880 tonnes from 410 tonnes before the pandemic, the ministry of health said, causing a steep shortage due to lack of installed capacity.

The East African nation is confronting a severe fourth wave of infections that is putting pressure on health facilities.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port partially closes as virus surges

Authorities in China have suspended operations at a terminal in the world's third busiest cargo port after a worker was infected with the virus.

The closure of a key terminal at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port on the east coast, which handled almost 1.2 billion tons in 2020, reflects China's determination to squash its worst coronavirus outbreak in months no matter the economic costs.

The worker at the port's Meishan terminal tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, Ningbo city officials said.

Finland's infections hit new daily record

Finland has registered a record number of new infections in the space of a day, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said.

The total of 1,024 new infections beat a peak hit in March this year. Hospital admissions also increased.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced plans a week ago to make Finns show proof of vaccination before visiting restaurants and other leisure services, as well as to start vaccinating 12- to 16-year-olds.

France to share 670,000 vaccine doses with Vietnam

France will share 670,000 vaccine doses with Vietnam to help the Asian country tackle the virus, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

Russia reports record-high 808 deaths

Russia has reported a record-high 808 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 21,932 new cases, including 2,294 in Moscow.

Russia's daily reported cases have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.