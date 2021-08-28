Saturday, August 28, 2021

Italy to eliminate quarantine for vaccinated and negative UK travellers

Italy will eliminate on August 31 a five-day mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for travellers from the United Kingdom who have completed the vaccination cycle and can show a negative test, a health ministry statement said.

Existing restrictions for travellers from other countries will remain in place, the statement added.

Turkey reports 245 more deaths

Turkey's health ministry has reported 17,912 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 245 more people have died of the disease.

Over 47.67 million people have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.52 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Italy reports 54 more deaths

Italy has reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,860 from 7,826.

Italy has registered 129,056 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.52 million cases to date.

UK records 32,406 new cases

Britain has recorded 32,406 new cases of Covid-19, down from 38,046 on Friday, and reported a further 133 deaths from the disease that took place within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed.

Vietnam reports 356 more fatalities

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 12,103 new coronavirus infections and 356 deaths, most of which were in epicentres Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial province of Binh Duong.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded over 422,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10,405 deaths overall, the health ministry said.

India's new cases jump to two-month high

India reported 46,759 new infections, the most in nearly two months.

The South Asian country's total cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines

Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc Covid-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.

The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being investigated.

Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine," Moderna and Takeda said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection."

China administered 2.02B doses of vaccines as of Aug 27

China administered about 15.6 million doses of vaccines on August 27, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.02 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Germany takes Spain off high-risk list from Sunday

Germany is removing Spain from its list of high-risk areas from Sunday, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated will not longer have to quarantine, the Foreign Ministry said.

Spain has been a high-risk area since the end of July.

In neighbouring Portugal, Lisbon is also being downgraded and no longer classified as a high-risk area. However, the Algarve region will remain a high-risk area.

Popular Buddhist temple in India reopens after months of coronavirus shutdown

Mahabodhi Temple in India's eastern Buddhist pilgrimage centre of Bodh Gaya reopened after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Devotees, including tourists, were happy with the reopening of the temple as they visited the holy site to offer prayers to Lord Buddha after being shut down in April to curb the spread of the virus.

The reopening of the temple will allow tourists to visit the site and help people dependent on the temple for earnings earn a livelihood, said a devotee, Anurag Kumar.

The Mahabodhi temple complex is revered by the Buddhists since Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment here.

In the year 2002, UNESCO declared Mahabodhi Temple as a World Heritage Site.

Philippines' Duterte extends curbs in capital region, provinces

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened the second-highest level of coronavirus restrictions in the capital region and some provinces until September 7, his spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.

Although some businesses can operate at up to 50% on-site capacity, restaurant dine-in, personal care services and religious activities are still prohibited in the capital region, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.