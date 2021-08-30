Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk has cinched gold in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ozturk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey’s first gold medal of the Paralympics on Monday.

This is the Turkish athlete’s third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

Sevilay Ozturk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Sevilay, 17, completed the 50-metre backstroke S5 final in third spot in 43.48 seconds to win bronze.