Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Spain says 70% of population fully vaccinated

One of the global frontrunners in vaccination against the coronavirus, Spain has fully vaccinated just over 70 percent of its 47 million residents.

According to the latest figures released by the Spanish health ministry, some 33,376,693 people have been completely vaccinated, or 70.3 percent of the population.

"70 percent of Spain's population is now fully vaccinated," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted as the figures were released, thanking the country's national health service.

Turkey has given over 94M Covid-19 jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 94.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

Over 48.56 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 37.36 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.66 million people.

The data showed that at least 78 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 23,946 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 290 more people have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Covid vaccine passports proposed for high risk events in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has proposed introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports for nightclubs and high risk venues like music festivals, amid a sharp rise in cases of the virus.

Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh that the proposals, similar to those planned in neighbouring England, aimed to keep people safe and prevent the reintroduction of restrictions in the coming months.

France registers 17,621 new Covid cases

France has reported 17,621 new cases of Covid-19 and 83 more deaths in hospitals, according to official data.

Italy reports 69 deaths, 6,503 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 75 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,503 from 5,498, the health ministry has said.

A total of 129,290 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.55 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,2 31 on Wednesday, down from 4,252 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 49 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 540 from a previous 544.

Some 303,717 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 307,643, the health ministry said.

Cuba's Covid shots need WHO authorisation to be supplied, says Americas health agency

Covid-19 vaccines developed by Cuba do not have emergency use authorisation from the World Health Organization and cannot be bought for countries in the Americas, the WHO's regional health branch has said.

Pan American Health Organization Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said the vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, need that authorisation before they can be supplied by PAHO's revolving fund that supports equitable access to vaccines through the WHO-led COVAX facility.

English study finds long Covid affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

As many as 1 in 7 children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for Covid-19, the authors of an English study on long Covid in adolescents have said.

Children rarely become severely ill with Covid-19 but they can suffer lingering symptoms, and the study is one of the largest of its kind on how common so-called long Covid is in the age group.

The study, led by University College London and Public Health England, found that 11- to 17-year-olds who tested positive for the virus were twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later than those who had tested negative.

WHO director on new Berlin pandemic intelligence hub

Germany and the World Health Organization have opened a new global WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.

The hub will bring together partners worldwide to collaborate and create the tools and data needed for all countries to prepare, detect and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chairman of the Board of Charite Hospital Heyo Kroemer.

Covid-19 has "demonstrated that trust, partnership and solidarity are essential for confronting shared public health threats," said Tedros.

Greek hospital staff protest vaccine requirement

Staff at public hospitals have held protests around Greece on the deadline to comply with a vaccination mandate for health care workers or face suspension without pay.

The government says the measure is needed to safeguard hospitals amid a third major surge in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

But health care unions say it is unnecessary, noting that an estimated 95 percent of doctors and 90 percent of other staff at the country’s largest hospitals are fully vaccinated.

Merck begins late-stage trial of experimental Covid-19 drug

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has said they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of Covid-19 infection.

The oral antiviral drug will be studied in over 1,300 volunteers to see if it can prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Merck said in June the US government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental Covid-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in a separate, ongoing large trial and authorised by US regulators.

The new late-stage study is enrolling participants who are at least 18 years of age and stay in the same household as someone infected with symptomatic Covid-19.

France starts Covid-19 booster shot campaign for the elderly

France has started administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions to shore up their vaccine protection, as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading in the country.

People can get the shot on condition a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least four weeks after they first got vaccinated.

Egypt virus cases rise amid variant, fewer rules

The number of daily Covid-19 cases confirmed in Egypt has grown steadily in recent weeks amid relaxed precautionary measures and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Health Ministry reported late on Tuesday 279 cases in 24 hours and nine deaths, compared to 194 cases and seven deaths on the same day last week.

The delta variant first was detected in Egypt in July. Daily reported cases have gone up as authorities relaxed restrictions, allowing concerts and other large events where few participants wear face masks or maintain a distance from others.

Authorities have reported a total of 288,440 confirmed cases and 16,736 deaths since the start of the pandemic, but the actual numbers are believed much higher due to limited testing.

Italy extends Covid-19 Green Pass to trains, planes, ferries and coaches

Italy has broadened usage of its Green Pass health document, making it obligatory for people to have it when travelling on high-speed trains, planes, ferries and inter-regional coaches.

The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether someone has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the virus.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi introduced the pass earlier in the summer to try to encourage people to get vaccinated. It was initially needed to enter man y cultural and leisure venues, but its scope has gradually been widened.

The scheme has triggered protests by some Italians who say it tramples on freedoms, and opponents have vowed to block railway traffic at demonstrations set for later on Wednesday.

However, with 70.1 percent of all Italians over the age of 12 fully vaccinated, the vast majority of people seem to back the inoculation drive and the use of the Green Pass.

German companies can't ask about employees' vaccine status, says minister

German companies will not be granted the right to find out whether their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19, although provisions could be made for some particularly risky workplaces, the labour minister has said.

Many countries are making vaccination mandatory for some sectors - such as healthcare staff or public sector workers - and some companies - particularly in the United States - have started demanding that employees are inoculated.

But Germany has strict data privacy laws because of its history of Nazi and Communist state surveillance of citizens, meaning that companies have no right to find out about health issues relating to their staff.