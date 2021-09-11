Saturday, September 11, 2021

Polish medics march to demand better pay and health system reforms

Thousands of Poland's healthcare workers have staged a protest in Warsaw, demanding better pay and conditions as the country braces for a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many medical staff say coronavirus has laid bare failings in the country's health system and that careers in the sector are not attractive due to low wages and high levels of stress.

Their demands include higher wages, hiring more administrative and support staff and steps to protect against physical and verbal aggression.

Turkey administers over 101.45M vaccine jabs

Turkey has administered over 101.45 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation campaign in January, official figures showed.

The health ministry also reported 22,923 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 259 more people lost their fight against the disease in the past 24 hours.

UK records 156 more deaths

Britain has recorded 156 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. There were 29,547 news cases of the virus.

South Africa's regulator approves Pfizer shot for children 12 and up

South Africa's health regulator has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for the government to offer vaccinations to teenagers.

The South African Health Products Authority said the decision came after a review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted in March this year.

South Africa has a large youth population, with some 28 percent under the age of 15.

Covid infections spread through gorillas at Atlanta zoo

Atlanta's zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for Covid-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Zoo Atlanta said that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite.

A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness.

Zoo Atlanta says it’s waiting on confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.

The zoo says it is treating the gorillas at risk of developing complications from SARS-CoV-2 with monoclonal antibodies.

The zoo is also testing all 20 of its gorillas, who live in four troops.

China reports 25 new cases

China has reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

Italy sees 57 deaths, 5,193 new cases

Italy reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths against 62 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 5,193, against 5,621 on the day before.