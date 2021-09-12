Sunday, September 12, 2021

Turkey's homegrown jab to be tested in Kyrgyzstan

Trials of Turkey’s domestic Covid-19 vaccine will also be conducted in Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish vice president has announced.

Fuat Oktay, who returned from a visit to Kyrgyzstan this week, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has given his nod for Phase 3 trials of the Turkovac jab in the Central Asian country.

“We are continuously striving to offer our domestic vaccine for the benefit of all humanity, not just our own nation,” Oktay said, adding that he had extensive discussions with Japarov on the matter.

“Negotiations are also ongoing with many countries, particularly Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Colombia and Poland, for Phase 3 trials of our vaccine.”

The inactive vaccine, jointly developed by the Turkish Health Ministry, Health Institutes of Turkey, and the Erciyes University, has successfully gone through Phase 1 and 2 trials in Turkey.

Italy reports 34 deaths, 4,664 new casesItaly has reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths against 57 the day before, the health ministry said, while daily new infections stood at 4,664.

Turkey administers over 101.74M vaccine

Turkey has administered over 101.74 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to the latest figures.

Over 51.53 million people have gotten their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Separately, the ministry reported 21,352 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 243 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

More than 50% of Japan's population vaccinated

Japan's government says more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of Covid-19 measures, told NHK public television’s weekly talk show that about 60 percent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.

Uganda faces 'epidemic' of teenage pregnancies during pandemic

Government officials and experts have shown concern at the rising cases of teenage pregnancies in the landlocked East African country of Uganda during the Covid-related restrictions.

Education officer Nelson Ayo claimed that over 90,000 girls under 18 have got pregnant during the period when they were not going to school.

Education Minister Janet Museveni urged parents to guard their daughters.

“I will not get tired of reminding you (parents) to always keep an eye on your children so that they do not get pregnant during this lockdown,” she said.

UK records 56 deaths, 29,173 new cases

UK has reported 56 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, down from 156 a day earlier, and 29,173 new cases, again lower than the 29,547 recorded the day before.

Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month shutdown

Children in Bangladesh flooded back into classrooms as schools reopened after 18 months, one of the world's longest coronavirus shutdowns.

The resumption came after UNICEF warned that prolonged school closures during the Covid-19 crisis were worsening inequities for millions of children across South Asia.

In the capital Dhaka, students at one school were welcomed with flowers and sweets, and told to wear masks and sanitise their hands. Some hugged each other in excitement.

Merkel urges Germans to get jab

Chancellor Angela Merkel has implored Germans to make use of a week-long Covid-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches.