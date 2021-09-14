Substitute Jordan Siebatcheu struck with the last kick of the game as Swiss side Young Boys claimed a sensational 2-1 Champions League win over 10-man Manchester United on Tuesday after Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier opened the scoring.

USA striker Siebatcheu pounced on Jesse Lingard's short back-pass to tuck the ball past David de Gea for a 95th-minute winner in front of a delirious crowd at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Ronaldo had put United ahead with his third goal in two games since returning to Old Trafford.

However, the match hinged on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's sending-off late in the first half for a dangerous tackle on Christopher Martins which gave Young Boys hope.

The hosts hit back to equalise in the second half through Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Ronaldo was substituted before Siebatcheu got the winner.

"For a club of our size to make the headlines for one or two days in Europe and to beat Man United, one of the giants of European football, it's really special," said Young Boys coach, David Wagner.

It is a terrible start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side in Group F, especially with tougher tests likely to come against Atalanta and Villarreal.

"That's football at the highest level, a lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished," Solskjaer said of the mistake that led to the Young Boys winner.

He was also adamant that Wan-Bissaka's game-changing red card, while understandable, was a harsh decision.

"It was never reckless or malicious but probably a little bit of inexperience," Solskjaer insisted.

Ronaldo at least added to his statistics -- he is the Champions League's all-time record scorer and now has 135 goals in the competition, 15 more than his old enemy Lionel Messi.

He will be 37 early next year but his hunger for success knows no bounds and he clearly felt returning to Old Trafford gave him a better chance of winning a sixth European Cup than if he stayed at Juventus.