Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Merkel says British variant more dangerous to children

A variant of the virus first detected in Britain, and now spreading in Germany, is more dangerous to young people, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

"The British mutant, and this is the difference with the spring, is proven to be more dangerous in children and young people so we need to put the protection of schools more front and centre than with the original virus," she told lawmakers.

Mexico reports over 5,700 new cases

Mexico has reported 5,714 new confirmed cases and 579 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,208,755 cases and 199,627 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The ministry has said the real number of cases and deaths are likely substantially higher than the confirmed ones.

Italy adds over 21,000 cases

Italy has reported 460 deaths against 551 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,267 from 18,765 the day before.

Italy registered 106,339 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.44 million cases to date.

UK sees 5,600 more cases

The United Kingdom has reported 98 new deaths, down from 112 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The country reported 5,605 new cases of the disease, up from 5,379 a day earlier.

The data showed that a total 28.65 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine and 2.53 million people had received a second dose.

Turkey reports over 29,700 new infections

Turkey has recorded 29,762 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's death toll rose by 146 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 30,462.

Total cases since March, when the first case was identified in Turkey, stood at 3,091,282, the data showed.

Zimbabwe president gets vaccine

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some opposition politicians have received Sinovac's vaccine in the tourist resort of Victoria Falls as part of efforts to encourage citizens to get inoculated.

Zimbabwe has registered vaccines from China, India and Russia for emergency use but none so far from Western manufacturers.

Finland to use AstraZeneca again

Finland will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine against the virus from Monday, but only for those aged 65 and over, the country's Institute of Health and Welfare has said.

Poland offers vaccines to NATO staff in Brussels

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has confirmed that Poland would be donating vaccines to the staff of NATO headquarters in Brussels as "a gesture of solidarity."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the vaccine gift, calling it a demonstration of the country's commitment to the alliance.

Brazil hoping for surplus US vaccines, says minister

Brazil has "good prospects" of receiving surplus vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise "slowly" given US priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said.

In a congressional hearing on efforts to get vaccines to curb Brazil's surging coronavirus outbreak, Araujo said vaccine-producing countries like the United States, India and China had legislation restricting exports of shots and active ingredients.

India delays big exports of AstraZeneca as infections surge

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to meet demand at home as infections rise, two sources told Reuters.

The move will also affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing facility through which more than 180 countries are expected to get doses, one of the sources said.

France to impose virus lockdowns on three more regions

The French government has said that virus lockdowns would be expanded to three more areas, including Lyon, as doctors grapple with a third wave of new cases.

Most businesses in the Rhone, Auge and Nievre departments will have to close and residents stay home except for essential outings, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a weekly pandemic crisis meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron.

Belgium reverts to strict lockdown as cases spike

Belgium has reintroduced strict lockdown measures in response to a worrying surge of new infections, with the government saying that schools would close and residents would have limited access to non-essential businesses.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the health of the country's people as confirmed cases increased 40 percent over the last week, and hospital admissions rose 28 percent following a long stable period.

Vietnam seeks to diversify vaccine sources

Vietnam has called for urgent diversification of its sources for vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month.

Vietnam's Drug Administration has asked importers to try to secure as soon as possible safe vaccines from more sources, including Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson , Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and China's Sinovac, the statement said.

Sweden registers over 7,600 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 7,649 new cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 42 new deaths, taking the total to 13,357. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

India reports double mutant variant as deaths spike

India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry has said, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

Genome sequencing and analysis of samples from Maharashtra state found mutations in the virus that do not match previously catalogued "variants of concern" (VOC), the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra is one of India's worst-affected states but the ministry said it was not clear if the new variant was causing an upsurge there or in other states.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the ministry said in a statement.

India has already reported several cases of a variant first detected in Britain, as well as ones first found in South Africa and Brazil.

On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new infections over the previous 24-hour period, the highest since early November, taking its overall tally to 11.7 million.

Germany to scrap strict Easter virus shutdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will reverse their plan to toughen virus shutdown measures over Easter, a government source has told AFP.

The leaders had agreed at a meeting on Monday that almost all shops were to be closed from April 1 to 5, with only grocers allowed to open on Saturday, April 3.

But at a crisis meeting on Wednesday amid fierce criticism of the measure, the leaders agreed instead to ask the public to stay at home over the Easter weekend, the source said.

Paris-Roubaix cycling race cancelled due to Covid situation

The Paris-Roubaix cycling event will not take place on April 11 as planned due to the Covid-19 situation, Le Parisien paper has reported on its website.

EU Commission should start talks to buy Sputnik V vaccine, Germany says