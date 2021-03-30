SpaceX has chalked up another failed landing for its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship, as the prototype Mars rocket broke apart right before touchdown.

A camera on the rocket froze not quite six minutes into the test flight, and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the ruptured rocket on Tuesday.

Other video showed debris raining down and explosions could be heard.

"At least the crater is in the right place!" SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk said “something significant” happened shortly after the engine firings for landing: "Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today.”

In addition, one of the three engines had trouble during the ascent, he noted.

This was the fourth full-scale stainless steel model to launch since December to an altitude of more than 10 kilometres (6 miles). The previous three exploded at touchdown or shortly afterward. The prototype is 50 metres (164 feet) tall.