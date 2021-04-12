Monday, April 12

Italian region rejects Draghi's "stupid" vaccine guidelines

The head of Italy's southern Campania region said he would ignore a government order to give the elderly vaccination priority and would instead focus on workers in order to safeguard the local economy.

The central government has often clashed with the powerful presidents of Italy's 20 regions over Covid-19 policy, with a blurred division of power hampering efforts to speed up vaccine rollout and protect the most vulnerable.

Italy has administered a first shot to 66 percent of those aged over 80, in line with the European Union average, but only 17 percent of those between 70 and 79, lagging its main partners, and has been reporting around 400 deaths a day in recent weeks.

Russia restricts flights to Turkey as virus cases increase

Russia has decided to restrict flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1 due to a rise in virus cases, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

She said some flights, including two per week to Istanbul, would remain in place.

Russia has also suspended flights to Tanzania from April 15 until June 1.

UK reports highest number of new virus cases since April 1

Britain reported the highest number of new virus cases since April , with 3,568 new cases reported, up from 1,730 on Sunday, government data showed.

A further 13 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths on the measure to 127,100.

Some 69,223 people received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, taking this total to 32.191 million, and 189,665 people received a second dose.

France reports nearly 6,000 Covid-19 intensive care patients

The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with Covid-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week has yet to show an impact.

France also reported 385 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 176 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll 99,135.

France also reported 8,536 new cases, taking the total to 5.07 million, a week-on-week increase of 4.84 percent, the lowest week-on-week increase since Wednesday last week.

Italy reports 358 coronavirus deaths, 9,789 new cases

Italy reported 358 coronavirus-related deaths against 331 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,789 from 15,746.

Italy has registered 114,612 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.78 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 27,329, up from 27,251 a day earlier.

There were 167 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 175 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly rose to 3,593 from a previous 3,585.

Some 190,635 tests for the virus were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 253,100, the health ministry said.

CDC head warns against surging shots to Michigan

A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says surging vaccines to Michigan would not help the hard-hit state control the latest virus wave that has strained its hospitals and is raising concerns nationwide, because vaccines take two to six weeks to confer protection.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House coronavirus briefing that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics.

UAE may invest in Indonesian vaccine production facility - minister

The United Arab Emirates may invest in a Covid-19 vaccine production facility in Indonesia, the UAE state news agency WAM said, citing Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail al Mazrouei.

Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of China's vaccine

Indonesia said that it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine it is using, after the acknowledgement by China’s top disease control official that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccine program, said the World Health Organization had found China's vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 percent effective. She noted that clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia showed it was 65 percent effective.

“It means we are talking about the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very good,” she said.

Protesters scuffle again with Italian police over virus curbs

Protesters scuffled with police for a second week running as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrated against continued virus restrictions that are pounding the economy.

Around 200 people from all over Italy tried to reach Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office, but were held back by lines of police in full riot gear.

Chanting "we are all workers", some protesters hurled stones at the police lines, and let off fireworks, which filled the street with billowing smoke.

"The problem is we just don't know what to do. They tell us that we can only do take-aways, but in my neighbourhood with a population of 3,000, what kind of take-aways can I do?" said Silvio Bessone, a chef from the northern Piedmont region.

Coronavirus pandemic 'a long way from over' – WHO's Tedros

Confusion and complacency in addressing the virus means the pandemic is a long way from over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming," Tedros told a news briefing.

"But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing and people are dying – and it’s totally avoidable."

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped," he added, saying transmission was being driven by "confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures."

Americans roll up sleeves for variant vaccine

Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine – this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus.

Make no mistake: The vaccines currently being rolled out across the US offer strong protection.

But new studies of experimental updates to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines mark a critical first step toward an alternative if the virus eventually outsmarts today's shots.

Viruses constantly evolve, and the world is in a race to vaccinate millions and tamp down the coronavirus before even more mutants emerge.

Covid cases at Toulon sees postponement of Top 14 match

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Toulon squad has led to the postponement of this weekend's Top 14 match at Montpellier, the French national rugby league announced.

The game, due to be played on Saturday as part of round 21 of the Top 14, was called off "following several positive cases for Covid-19 declared today".

Ten days ago, Toulon were ousted from the European Champions Cup after a single positive test led to the cancellation of their last 16 tie against Leinster in Dublin.

Europol says pandemic has fuelled crime

The European Union’s crime agency says the pandemic has opened up new sources of revenue for organised crime, from online fraud to fake vaccines and illegal digital content.

Europol says “criminals were quick to adapt … in order to exploit the fear and anxieties of Europeans and to capitalise on the scarcity of some vital goods during the pandemic.”

The agency says the pandemic acted as a “catalyst” for new online fraud schemes and the sale of counterfeit medical equipment such as face masks, while unlawful sanitary waste treatment and disposal has become a focus of police investigations.

Spanish pharmaceutical to produce Moderna’s vaccine

A Spanish pharmaceutical company says it’s setting up a new production line that would produce millions of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine doses on European Union soil later this year.

Rovi’s existing facility in southern Spain’s Granada will receive an undisclosed investment to produce the active ingredient of Moderna’s jab, the company announced Monday in a press release.

The expected output will be up to 100 million vaccine doses per year starting in the third quarter of 2021, Rovi said, adding that the production will be destined to markets outside the United States.

Ireland set to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee is expected to recommend that AstraZeneca's vaccine be restricted for use for people over the age of 60, national broadcaster RTE reported.

The expert group met to discuss the issue on Monday and RTE said it was due to sign off on the issue shortly. A formal announcement is expected later, it added.

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted some European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the vaccine.

Germany to make regular virus tests compulsory for firms - draft law

German companies will be obliged to offer staff regular Covid-19 self-testing kits at least once a week, according to a draft amendment to occupational health and safety regulations seen by Reuters.

The amendment will be submitted to the German cabinet on Tuesday where ministers are expected to agree on unified measures to impose restrictions in a bid to contain a third wave of the pandemic.

Under the amendment from Labour Minister Hubertus Heil, employees at high risk of infection, such as those who are housed in communal accommodation or work in closed rooms, will be offered two tests per week.

Dutch tourists trade lockdown at home for confinement in Greek resort

Almost 200 Dutch tourists traded lockdown in the Netherlands for eight days of voluntary confinement in a Greek holiday resort, as part of a test to see if safe holidays can be arranged during the pandemic.

For 399 euros ($475) each, participants will have "all-inclusive" access to the pools, restaurants and other facilities of the Hotel Mitsis Grand Beach on the island of Rhodes, but nothing else.

They will have to settle for watching the sea from their room or the hotel terraces, as no one is allowed to leave the resort where they will be the only guests.

South Africa extends virus loan scheme deadline by three months

South Africa has extended by a further three months the deadline of a loan scheme that is central to efforts to counter the economic impact of the pandemic, the Treasury said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the bank loan scheme for businesses, worth up to $13.72 billion (200 billion rand) in total and partly guaranteed by the government, in April 2020.

The availability of the loans in the scheme has been extended to July 11, from an earlier deadline of April 11, the Treasury said in a statement issued jointly with the South African Reserve Bank and the country's banking association.

Regeneron to seek US ok for Covid-19 cocktail to be used for prevention

Regeneron is pursuing US approval for its monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment after it helped cut the risk of symptomatic infections in households where someone else is ill, the US drugmaker said.

REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, with 72 percent protection against symptomatic infections in the first week, and 93 percent after that, according to trial data released by the company.

In a separate trial, Regeneron also said the treatment reduced overall risk of progressing to symptomatic Covid-19 by 31 percent, and by 76 percent after the third day.

Indian panel gives emergency approval for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

An expert panel of India's drugs regulator has recommended emergency use approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, two sources said, which could make it the nation's third to be approved as infections surge again.

India overtook Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States, as it battles a massive second wave, having given about 105 million doses among a population of 1.4 billion.

Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's shot

Spain will initially prioritise people aged between 70 and 79 for vaccination with coronavirus shots produced by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit, which are due to start arriving this week, its health minister said.

Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands.

Johnson & Johnson began delivering its vaccine to EU countries after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

Following a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, Spain is betting on a surge of deliveries in the second quarter to meet its target of inoculating half the population by July.

Czech schools, shops reopen after long virus shutdown

Czech schools, libraries, zoos and some stores reopened after months of coronavirus closures in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

A six-month state of emergency expired at midnight, lifting restrictions on movement including a night-time curfew and a ban on non-essential travel among districts.

Children in pre-schools and grades 1-5 returned to school, mostly on a weekly rotating basis. Pupils must take a nasal swab test twice a week.

J&J begins vaccine supplies to EU, 50 million doses expected in Q2

Johnson & Johnson began delivering its single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said.

The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues.

"Johnson & Johnson begins vaccine shipments to the EU today. Very good news," said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Gaza records highest daily death toll

Gaza has recorded the highest daily deaths since the coronavirus broke out in the Palestinian enclave.

The Health Ministry reported that 17 Palestinians have died, bringing the death toll to 694.

Gaza is under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade and its Hamas rulers had managed to keep it relatively free of the virus by imposing obligatory quarantine on the few dozens returnees who cross in via Israel or Egypt.

But in August, the virus escaped the walls of the isolation centers and spread rapidly. After a significant decrease of infections in February, Hamas removed all precautionary measures and cases resurged.

The vaccination rollout is limited. The territory of 2 million people has received vaccines for only 40,000 people, including a shipment via the global COVAX program.

Philippines to ease some tough restrictions

The hard-hit Philippine capital and four nearby provinces have been placed under a lighter lockdown to avoid further damage to an already battered economy despite a continuing surge in infections and deaths.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Metropolitan Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, a region of more than 25 million people, would remain under lighter restrictions up to the end of April after a two-week hard lockdown.

An 11-hour night curfew has been shortened to nine hours in the Manila metropolis.

Most residents, except for workers in authorized businesses and medical and government law and order personnel will have to remain at home from Monday except for urgent errands like grocery runs and medical emergencies.

Essential businesses will remain open, including hospitals, supermarkets, convenience stores and banks, but amusement parks, movie houses, cockfighting arenas, fitness gyms and beauty salons will remain shut.

“Our emerging strategy is to increase our bed capacities instead of closing the economy,” said Roque, who spoke in a televised news briefing from a Manila hospital after contracting like many Cabinet members.

The government has struggled to open more isolation and treatment centers after many hospitals were overwhelmed starting in March by the worst surge in coronavirus infections. More than 1,000 additional beds could now be used, many of them in the government-run National Center for Mental Health, officials said.

The Philippines has long been a Southeast Asian coronavirus hotspot, with about 865,000 confirmed infections and nearly 15,000 deaths.

S Korea says five companies have begun clinical trials for vaccines

Five South Korean companies have launched clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccines, aiming to enter the third phase of trials in the second half of this year, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing health authorities.

Russia reports 8,320 new cases, 277 deaths

Russia has reported 8,320 new cases, including 1,833 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,649,710 since the pandemic began.