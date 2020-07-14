POLITICS
3 MIN READ
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25
Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spread.
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25
Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates with Oregon Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Mandalay Bay Events Center, 2020, March 8. / Reuters
July 14, 2020

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has unveiled the schedule for its truncated 2020 season, with Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicking off the action on July 25.

Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimize the risk of Covid-19 spread.

The regular season will finish on September 12, followed by the playoffs and finals.

The WNBA season was due to run from May 15 - September 20 but had to be postponed in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which hit the sporting calendar around the world.

The league said last week that seven players had tested positive for Covid-19 and were in isolation.

Debut with Sabrina Ionescu

Recommended

The opener between the Liberty and Storm should see the debut of the New York squad's highly touted first overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, with matchups between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the Indiana Fever and reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics, to follow.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the upcoming season provided an opportunity "to build on the momentum for women’s sports and the WNBA.

"We’re looking forward to using our collective platform to highlight the tremendous athletes in the WNBA as well as their advocacy for social change," said Engelbert.

The WNBA, which had already announced it would dedicate the season to social justice, said on Monday that on the opening weekend "all aspects of the game and player outfitting will be designed to affirm Black Lives Matter and honour victims of police brutality and racial violence."

A handful of players are skipping the season, with Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones opting out due to concern over the coronavirus, as new daily cases of Covid-19 in Florida shattered records.

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery said she would sit out the season to focus on social justice reform.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame