Thursday, July 16, 2020

Florida reports record number of coronavirus deaths

Florida, the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, has reported a record 156 Covid-19 deaths and nearly 14,000 new infections.

The total number of virus cases in the "Sunshine State" has now surpassed 315,000 and there have been 4,782 deaths, according to Florida Department of Health figures.

The reporting of 156 virus deaths in the state in a 24-hour period surpasses the previous high of 132 deaths announced just two days earlier.

Spain to cull nearly 100,000 mink with virus

Spain has ordered the culling of nearly 100,000 mink on a farm in the northeast after confirming many were carrying coronavirus, a regional minister said.

Speaking to reporters, Joaquin Olona, agriculture minister for the Aragon region, said the cull would involve the slaughter of some 92,700 mink who are prized for their pelt.

Located in Puebla de Valverde, about 100 kilometres northwest of the coastal resort of Valencia, the mink farm has been carefully monitored since May 22 after seven workers tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

Since then, no animals have left the property, which is the only mink farm in Aragon.

933 new cases in Turkey

As many as 1,087 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, bringing the total number to 198,820, said the country's health minister.

According to the Health Ministry data, the total number of nationwide infections rose to 216,873, as 933 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,440, with 21 new fatalities reported.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 42,411 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 4.14 million.

UK deaths rise to 45,119The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the virus rose to 45,119, up 66 on the previous day, the government said.

The British government said it will partially ease a two-week-old local lockdown imposed on the central English city Leicester after the number of new coronavirus cases had fallen.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers that indicators of the virus in the city remained well above the average seen across England and in surrounding areas.

India locks down 125 million

More than 125 million people in India have been put under a new lockdown on Thursday.

After India registered more than 600 deaths in a single day, the 125 million people in impoverished Bihar state, neighbouring Nepal, started a new 15-day lockdown.

The Red Cross has warned that South Asia is fast becoming the next epicentre.

"While the world's attention has been focused on the unfolding crisis in the United States and South America, a concurrent human tragedy is fast emerging in South Asia," said John Fleming, Asia-Pacific head of health for the organisation.

Bihar, a largely rural state with feeble health infrastructure, went into lockdown at midnight, a day after IT hub Bangalore –– home to 13 million people –– shut down for a week. A new lockdown has also started in the popular western beach state of Goa, two weeks after it reopened to tourists.

All schools, clubs, temples and non-essential businesses were ordered to close in Bihar, but construction and agricultural activity are allowed to continue.

And while public transport was shut down, private vehicles are still permitted to operate, and the streets of the state capital Patna thronged with cars, lorries, bikes and auto-rickshaws.

Many people were still shopping for food with little regard for social distancing advice.

Indonesia reports 1,574 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported 1,574 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 81,668, its health ministry said.

Indonesia also reported 76 new virus deaths, taking the overall death toll to 3,873, ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Moscow begins widespread free Covid-19 testing

Moscow authorities launched free Covid-19 testing for 12.6 million residents of the capital in a bid to control the spread of infection.

Testing by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is organised in 207 Moscow clinics, with 45 of them also capable of running tests on children, the city administration said in an announcement on its official website.

The test results will be entered into patients' electronic chart within three days from the date of testing, it said.

Russia provides free health care and medical assistance to all citizens, including testing and medical help to people affected by Covid-19.

Malta marks a week without new coronavirus cases

Malta marked a week without new virus cases, the first since the virus was detected there for the first time on March 7.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed in a tweet that no new cases had been detected for a week. The last was a single case on July 9.

"We must continue to be prudent to maintain our success," he said.

Malta saw 674 cases and nine deaths in almost four months but now only has four active cases of the virus, the rest having recovered. The Mediterranean island has benefited from its small size by employing a high rate of testing – with some 20 percent of the population tested – and contact tracing.

Pakistan cricketer back in squad after positive test

A Pakistan cricketer has been cleared to return to the squad on its tour of England after testing positive for the coronavirus, England said.

The player, who wasn't identified, returned the positive test “for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection” and underwent a precautionary period of self-isolation after arriving in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff,” the ECB statement said.

Pakistan arrived in Britain last month and is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England.

As Israel virus cases surge, government weighs new lockdown

Israel reached a new daily record of confirmed coronavirus cases, the country's health ministry said, as a new nationwide lockdown to curb the pandemic appeared imminent.

Adding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's troubles, a new economic bailout plan announced by the embattled premier came under tough criticism from some of the government's top economic experts.

The growing coronavirus outbreak, coupled with a struggling economy, have marked a dramatic turnaround for Netanyahu. The Israeli leader received widespread praise for moving quickly to contain the coronavirus last spring.

Jordan to reopen airport for commercial flights next month

Jordan said it will partially resume commercial flights from August to a limited number of European and Asian countries on an internationally approved safe list.

Government spokesman Amjad Adailah told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV that regular commercial flights from Alia international airport, suspended since March, could begin in the first or second week of August.

Passengers from the safe country list that includes Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Thailand would be allowed into Jordan and the list could extend depending on the state of the pandemic, he added.

Spain to honour its 28,400 coronavirus victims

With a watchful eye on the latest virus outbreaks, Spain has paused to honour its 28,400 victims at a state ceremony joined by top EU and World Health Organization figures.

Barely three weeks after coming out of lockdown, Spain has seen a surge in cases and health officials monitoring more than 120 active outbreaks.