Squabbling EU leaders try to break the deadlock as their summit on a huge coronavirus rescue package stretched into a fourth day.

Tempers flared in the conference room on Monday as frustration boiled over after a full weekend of haggling, with French President Emmanuel Macron upbraiding the Dutch and Austrian leaders and threatening a walkout.

The marathon talks chaired by EU Council President Charles Michel have failed to yield agreement over the size and rules for a $860-billion (750-billion-euro) package of loans and grants to help drag Europe out of a recession caused by the pandemic.

Over a working dinner with the 27 leaders on Sunday, Michel made a fresh effort to win over the coalition of "Frugals" – the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Finland – which has sought to cut the size of the package and impose strict rules on how it is used.

Struggling southern nations like Spain and Italy say those conditions should be kept to a minimum.

Amid growing fears the summit would collapse without an agreement, Michel suggested cutting the grant portion of the deal to 400 billion euros – down from his initial proposal of 500 billion – and raising the loan part to 350 billion, up from 250 billion.

In a speech over dinner, Michel reminded leaders of the devastating human cost of the pandemic – 600,000 dead including 200,000 in Europe – and urged them to come together to complete what he called a "mission impossible".

"The question is this: are the 27 leaders, responsible for the people of Europe, capable of building European unity and trust?" Michel said, according to a copy of his remarks seen by AFP.

"Or will we present the face of a weak Europe, undermined by mistrust?"

READ MORE:Deadlocked EU summit heads into third day

Dogged Frugals

But a senior aide to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said they were only prepared to accept a maximum of 350 billion euros as grants in the package, and even this was subject to conditions.

"It's about the rebates, higher climate ambitions, and that we include a mechanism that makes so that countries will not be able to get money from the EU budget or this recovery package if they do not follow the principles of rule of law," Paula Carvalho Olovsson told the TT news agency.