Monday, July 20, 2020

World facing a massive surge in bankruptcies: study

Governments around the world are scrambling to save companies battered by coronavirus lockdowns but the world is nevertheless facing a massive surge in bankruptcies by a third, a study conducted by a trade insurance firm has said.

"Covid-19 is creating an insolvency time bomb," said the report by Euler Hermes, predicting a 35 percent cumulative jump in the number of companies that go bust between 2019 and 2021.

The biggest increase among the world's economic powerhouses will be in the US, with a 57 percent jump in insolvencies in 2021 compared to 2019, before the coronavirus struck.

Bankruptcies are expected to soar by 45 percent in Brazil, 43 percent in Britain, and 41 percent in Spain.

Pandemic 'spreading in Egypt prisons'

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that several Egyptian prisons and police stations have reported suspected Covid-19 infections.

"At least 14 prisoners and detainees have died, most likely due to Covid-19 complications, in 10 detention facilities as of July 15," the report claimed.

The HRW said that scores of prisoners and detainees have shown mild to severe pandemic symptoms with prisons having insufficient medical care and virtually no access to testing for the virus or symptom screening.

UK secures 90 million possible vaccine doses

UK has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible Covid-19 vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and French group Valneva, Britain's business ministry said

The UK secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the ministry said.

With no working vaccine against Covid-19 yet developed, Britain now has three different types of vaccines under order and a total of 230 million doses potentially available.

Russia hopes to produce 200 million vaccine doses

Russia hopes to complete trials of a coronavirus vaccine in August and produce 200 million doses with foreign partners by the end of the year, the head of its sovereign wealth fund said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which manages some $10 billion, is working with a government research institute on one of several vaccine projects in the country.

RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said he hoped the project would receive permission next month to begin production, after the first phase of a vaccine trial was completed last week.

India reports record new virus cases

India reported more than 40,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a record high for the country.

The 40,425 new cases raised India's total to 1,118,043, including 27,497 deaths.

The ministry said that India’s coronavirus fatality rate – currently at 2.49 percent – is “progressively falling” due to an effective containment strategy and aggressive testing.

A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million people. More than 300,000 samples are being tested every day now, compared to just a few hundred in March, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body.

Hong Kong reports 108 cases

Health authorities in Hong Kong suggested imposing a curfew as it reported at least 100 new cases for the second consecutive day.

China’s semi-autonomous region reported 108 coronavirus cases on Sunday followed by a mix of 100 preliminary and confirmed cases, daily South China Morning Post said.

It was the first time since the outbreak that Hong Kong reported Covid-19 cases in 3-digits.

Germany's cases rise by 249

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 249 to 201,823, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by two to 9,086, the tally showed.

Peru's death toll tops 13,000

Peru's coronavirus deaths have crossed 13,000, the health ministry said, a day before the country is scheduled to reopen restaurants as part of easing lockdown measures.

An additional 189 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 13,187, according to the ministry's daily report.

The report also showed 4,090 new infections had been recorded, bringing the total caseload to 353,590.

China reports 22 new cases

China reported 22 new virus cases in the mainland, up from 16 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 17 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, down from 42 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,682 confirmed virus cases, the health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico's president promises better health care

Mexico’s president promised to combat chronic health problems and improve health care, as the country’s cases of Covid-19 continued to mount.

The Health Department reported 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more deaths, for a total of 39,184.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a message to the families of coronavirus victims that he would fight chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension that make people more likely to suffer severe cases of Covid-19.

Australia's Victoria state reports 275 new cases