Turkey has called for an "immediate" end to the support for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya after trilateral talks held in Ankara between Libyan, Maltese and Turkish officials.

"It is essential that all kind of help and support given to putschist Haftar, which prohibits ensuring Libya's peace, tranquillity, security and territorial integrity, ends immediately," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

His comments came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Libya and Malta at the Defence Ministry in the Turkish capital.

Haftar's backers should "stop supporting an unrealistic and wrong project," Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga said.

"The international community should prioritise the preservation of a united Libya," Malta's Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said.

Turkey's support to UN-backed govt

Turkey earlier this year stepped up its support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (or GNA) after Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize the capital.