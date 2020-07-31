The economy of the 19-country eurozone has contracted after it shrunk by a devastating 12.1 percent during the April-June period from the quarter before – the largest drop on record – as coronavirus lockdowns shut businesses and hampered consumer spending.

Economists say the worst of the downturn is past, as many restrictions have eased, but that the recovery will be drawn out and vulnerable to renewed virus outbreaks.

Spain, which along with Italy was among the first to get hit hard by the spread of the virus, suffered the region's heaviest drop at 18.5 percent. France, Italy and Portugal also endured steep declines, but no country escaped the impact of the pandemic.

For the currency union as a whole it was the biggest decline since the records started in 1995. The broader 27-country European Union, not all of whose members use the euro, saw output sag by 11.9 percent.

The decline in Europe compares with a 9.5 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the United States, which unlike Europe has not yet been able to get its contagion numbers firmly down, and whose economic recovery is in doubt.

Stimulus measures

European governments are countering the recession with massive stimulus measures. EU leaders have agreed on an $858 billion or 750 billion-euro recovery fund backed by common borrowing to support the economy from 2021. National governments have stepped in with loans to keep businesses afloat and wage support programmes that pay workers' salaries while they are furloughed. The European Central Bank is pumping 1.35 trillion euros in newly printed money into the economy, a step which helps keep borrowing costs low.

Those support measures have helped keep unemployment from spiking. The rate rose to 7.8 percent in June from 7.7 percent in May. But many job losses will wind up being permanent despite the stimulus. Major companies such as Lufthansa, Daimler and Airbus have said they will cut thousands of jobs.

April and May worst hit

Economists say the downturn was concentrated in the months of April and May when lockdowns were most severe.

Many restrictive measures have been eased, and business confidence in Germany, the biggest eurozone economy, has ticked up for three straight months.

But the outlook is for a long and uncertain climb back to pre-virus levels that could take until 2022 or longer. Company forecasts for the rest of the year assumed that there is not a renewed outbreak of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.